COMBO KITCHEN NAMED ONE OF 2022’S FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES BY "ENTREPRENEUR" MAGAZINE
Combo Kitchen Ranked in Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises in Three Categories, Underscoring Massive Growth and Potential in the U.S. and WorldwideMIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combo Kitchen, the world’s leading and largest ghost kitchen franchise, experiencing exponential growth since inception in 2021, has received rankings in three major categories in Entrepreneur’s annual Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2022 list, highlighting the companies that saw the greatest unit growth in the U.S., Canada and worldwide.
The rankings listed in the March issue of Entrepreneur, on newsstands now, lists Combo Kitchen in the following categories:
• #24 in the Top New and Emerging Franchises category
• #50 in the Top Fastest Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada (of roughly 7,000 franchises)
• #62 in the Top Fastest Growing Franchises in the World (of roughly 8,000 franchises)
Remarkably, Combo Kitchen ranked higher than many well-recognized international and domestic brands, including many in the food and beverage industry such as Papa John’s, Dairy Queen, Jimmy John’s, Bojangles and Smoothie King.
In reaction to the news, founder and CEO of Combo Kitchen, Hossein Kasmai, remarked, “We are encouraged and excited by Entrepreneur’s recognition of our efforts. We originally submitted the information for this ranking back in August of 2021 when we had 45 franchise locations. Since then, we have grown to more than 150 locations and expect continued expansion into the rest of 2022.”
Since August 2021, Combo Kitchen has experienced tremendous growth -- most notably with their new D. Wade Burgers and UD Wings concepts in partnership with three-time NBA Champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, as well as with WOWorks family of brands -- with confirmed ghost kitchen locations in more than 15 states and 30 cities from coast to coast. Combo Kitchen also recently announced a major partnership with Florida-based, multi-unit restaurant chain, WingHouse Bar & Grill, and will soon announce their international expansion.
These new awards rankings expand on the magazine’s previous rankings that appeared in the January/February 2022 issues of Entrepreneur, which placed Combo Kitchen #1 in the Ghost Kitchen category, among other recognitions.
The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for the annual Franchise 500® ranking. Franchise companies are compared to other franchises both based in the U.S. and internationally, as well as company-owned units, and then ranked based on net unit growth in the U.S. and Canada between July 31, 2020, to July 31, 2021, with ties broken based on percentage growth.
To view Combo Kitchen in the full ranking, please visit here. Results can also be seen in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.
For more information about Combo Kitchen, please visit ComboKitchen.com.
ABOUT HOSSEIN KASMAI
Hossein Kasmai is the CEO and founder of both Combo Kitchen and Franchise Creator. He is considered an expert in the franchise industry and is actively a business adviser to many globally recognized brands. Mr. Kasmai has launched many successful concepts of his own that have been ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine among the top 500 franchises and the top 100 fastest-growing franchises for numerous consecutive years. Hossein’s business and franchise strategies are published in Wiley textbooks used by universities across the United States in their business schools. Hossein, alongside his companies, has also been featured in multiple globally recognized publications and news outlets as an experienced entrepreneur and business expert.
ABOUT COMBO KITCHEN
Recently named to Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500® list and ranked #1 in the “Ghost Kitchen” category, Combo Kitchen provides a revolutionary business model for entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry through the use of proven and established brands as ghost kitchens. By offering national brands for placement in existing kitchens for delivery and takeout only, Combo Kitchen allows restaurant owners to take full advantage of the rapidly growing delivery market and reach a new customer base. In just its first year of business, Combo Kitchen has grown by upwards of 150 locations and is currently considered one of the fastest growing franchises in the world. Combo Kitchen is the perfect solution for restaurant owners or entrepreneurs to maximize their profits with no additional costs. For more information, visit www.combokitchen.com.
ABOUT FRANCHISE CREATOR
Franchise Creator provides a comprehensive line of services supporting business owners through the process of converting their brands into franchises. Franchise Creator has helped convert over 600 businesses into well recognized franchise brands, many
