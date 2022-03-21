‘Riverdale’: Adds Al McFoster To Cast As Guest Star Season 6
We still have a lot to expect from Al McFoster.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed drama series Riverdale adds Al McFoster (Titans, The Handmaid's Tale) to its cast in a guest starring role.
— SUAVV Magazine
The new season which began Fall of last year, and returned after a mid-season hiatus on March 20th, will see McFoster appear as shrewd financial investor, Mr. Shipley.
The CW series, which stars Lili Reinhart, K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes and others, is now in its sixth season with the network. McFoster is set to make his appearance as the story shifts and finds the cast in a challenging situation. The show now airs Sunday nights at 8/7 c on The CW.
Riverdale is produced by Shadow Lake Films and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Based on characters from the classic Archie comics, the series was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with Jon Goldwater, Greg Berlanti, Michael Grassi and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.
Al McFoster is represented by Kirk Talent Agency & Integral Artists.
