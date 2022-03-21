Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,650 in the last 365 days.

‘Riverdale’: Adds Al McFoster To Cast As Guest Star Season 6

AL McFOSTER

AL McFOSTER

AL McFOSTER in "Titans" as Rafelson Roberts

AL McFOSTER in "Titans" as Rafelson Roberts

AL McFOSTER in "The Handmaid's Tale"

AL McFOSTER in "The Handmaid's Tale"

We still have a lot to expect from Al McFoster.”
— SUAVV Magazine
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed drama series Riverdale adds Al McFoster (Titans, The Handmaid's Tale) to its cast in a guest starring role.

The new season which began Fall of last year, and returned after a mid-season hiatus on March 20th, will see McFoster appear as shrewd financial investor, Mr. Shipley.

The CW series, which stars Lili Reinhart, K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes and others, is now in its sixth season with the network. McFoster is set to make his appearance as the story shifts and finds the cast in a challenging situation. The show now airs Sunday nights at 8/7 c on The CW.

Riverdale is produced by Shadow Lake Films and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Based on characters from the classic Archie comics, the series was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with Jon Goldwater, Greg Berlanti, Michael Grassi and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

Al McFoster is represented by Kirk Talent Agency & Integral Artists.

Tyler Harris
BOX Public Relations Inc.
email us here

You just read:

‘Riverdale’: Adds Al McFoster To Cast As Guest Star Season 6

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.