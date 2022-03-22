Flavourful, The Food Vlog, Creates Their Cook Together Stay Together Collection

The Cook Together Stay Together Collection at the Flavourful Merchandise Shelf Flavourful LOGO

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food blog has gone merchandise shelf, Flavourful created their ``Cook Together Stay Together Collection", which promotes cooking during these tough times. The collection consists of Hoodies, Bags, Sweatshirts, and Mugs. All profits made from this collection get donated straight to the UN Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The increasing COVID-19 epidemic is posing an unprecedented risk to communities and the economy all across the world. To battle the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, organizations from many industries and sectors, as well as people, are banding together to assist in responding to this worldwide epidemic. This common issue has prompted a massive outpouring of worldwide sympathy and support.

According to their merchandise site, a powerful message goes a long way "For all the chefs out there, stay safe and never stop cooking!".

Covid-19 is already bad enough, but why not try to support the cause by buying some merchandise from Flavourful? It’s a good way to support a cause and wear some premium merchandise as well.

One of their products being the comfy, cozy pullover hoodie by Flavourful is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester. Featuring a relaxed fit, this pullover is perfect for wearing on casual days or for lounging around the house. The soft material makes it an ideal addition to your wardrobe. The stylish design with trendy color makes it a must-have garment for every fashion-oriented individual. It’s machine washable and easy to maintain, so you can keep it in its pristine condition after every wash.

Flavourful states that “Cooking is an art form that deserves to be shared with the world! Help us in being a part of that mission!”.

The “Cook Together Stay Together Collection" has started sale at https://flavourful.codes/cook-together-stay-together and will only be live for a limited time.

Flavourful is a YouTube channel, blog, and merchandise shelf. Known for their creative recipes and merchandise designs, they always have a way to surprise food lovers around the world. Flavourful is all about simple and fun recipes that you could cook for friends and family. You can find their food blog at https://flavourfulvlog.com.

