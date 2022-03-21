Battery Metals Market Investigation Reveals Contribution by Major Companies During the Assessment Period till 2027

Battery Metals Market Size

Expansion of electric vehicle market and collaborative development between miners & battery manufacturers drive the growth of the global market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, increase in call for electrical vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles (EV/HEV/PHV), and rapid development in the renewable energy sector fuel the growth of the global battery metals market. By type, the lithium segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The battery metals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the battery metals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the battery metals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The electronics industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global battery materials market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The automobile industry segment consists of the use of batteries in carrying out various electric functions in a vehicle as well as electric vehicles. However, the automobile industry segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global battery metals market. Europe, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the battery metals market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the battery metals market

• Post-sales support and free customization

The key market players analyzed in the global battery metals market report include Albemarle Corporation, Umicore, Gan Feng Lithium Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Norlisk Nickel, Tianqi Lithium, Vale, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., SQM S.A., and Glencore International AG. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

