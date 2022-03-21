Eight Pound Cows" by Dr. Barbara ten Brink is joining the 2022 Public Library Association Conference
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Barbara ten Brink is looking forward to joining the 2022 Public Library Association as she will be featuring her book titled: Eight Pound Cows! When Dr. Barbara ten Brink purchased a ranch in Gruene, Texas, she immediately set out to build fences and hoe cactus while running cows. This would have been difficult, if not impossible, without her knowledge of how to work best with these large, 1,000 pound animals! But as time went by, the author began thinking about what fun it would be if there were small cows like eight pounders that are herbivores but still very intelligent.
— Tracy Kelly of The US Review of Books
Imagine being able to take care of your very own eight-pound cows. You can bathe them in the morning, train them like a dog, and even walk them through town! All this while enjoying the remarkable book, “Eight Pound Cows.”
The story is about imagining eight-pound cows who live on a farm with the author. She cares for these animals and hopes the readers will imagine themselves having one of them. This book will make you laugh out loud while at the same time feeling inspired to take on new adventures!
The eight-pound cows are waiting for you to take care of them. You could write a chapter about what happens when they get into mischief or create an entire second book with all-new adventures! Young readers will love following the story from the beginning to find out what good pets these little bovines will make.
Here are some suggestions from the author Dr. Barbara ten Brink:
● Illustrate an event in the story.
● Write a chapter to take the eight-pound cows on a new adventure.
● Describe some mischief the eight-pound cows could get into.
● Write a sequel.
● Keep a journal of the antics of your pet.
● Draw your pet in different scenes.
"Farm life is in my DNA" as per Dr. Barbara ten Brink. When she bought a twenty-acre ranch outside of Gruene, Texas, it was a continuation from her ancestors' legacy which had been passed down for generations before hers. “I am constantly reminded of my grandmother's legacy when I work on the ranch. Every time that we harvest something, it is an expression of tribute to her hard work and dedication in providing food for all those who came before us; a tradition which continues today with mine being one such producer/supplier alongside many others just like me across Texas farmland!” said Dr. ten Brink. To know more about Dr. Barbara ten Brink, please visit her website www.authorbarbaratenbrink.com.
The book also received an incredible review from Tracy Kelly of The US Review of Books.
"From cover to cover, young readers will find ten Brink’s work to be full of heartwarming surprises and reaffirmations of the importance of love and family to a fulfilling life."
To learn more about Tracy Kelly's thoughts about the book, please visit: Book Reviews - The US Review of Books: Professional Book Reviews
Dr. ten Brink is excited to share her book at the 2022 Public Library Association conference! The conference is an excellent opportunity for Dr. ten Brink to show her book "Eight Pound Cows" to the world. The PLA Conference is a fantastic opportunity for libraries of all types and sizes. Whether you're in charge or just supporting your local branch, this event offers something to suit every taste! From education programs with experts giving valuable advice on how best to use resources like ebooks; to author luncheons where writers share their insights into why they write what they do.
Through the PLA Conference, you will have access to over 100 workshops and education programs that are tailored for your specific needs. You'll also be able to meet their amazing speakers who share their knowledge with you on stage! This year's event promises an exciting schedule full of social events including author luncheons & networking receptions, and a bustling exhibits hall featuring the latest products and services.
This year’s PLA is going to take place in Portland, Oregon on March 23-25, 2022. To know more about the Public Library Association, visit their website at www.placonference.org.
Eight Pound Cows By Dr. Barbara ten Brink