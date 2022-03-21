Gasoline Based All-Terrain Vehicles to Gain Maximum Traction in the All-Terrain Vehicle Market - Fact.MR Study
The global shipment of all-terrain vehicles are expected to surpass US$ 4 Bn by 2031, according to Fact.MR. As per the report, the market for all-terrain vehicles is anticipated to surge 1.4x until 2031.
With burgeoning demand for off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles are sluggishly gaining traction across several fields such as sports, agriculture, military, tourism and entertainment which is estimated to foster demand in forthcoming years.
Key Segments Covered
- Drive type
2WD in All-Terrain Vehicles
4WD in All-Terrain Vehicles
AWD in All-Terrain Vehicles
- Fuel Type
Gasoline-powered All-Terrain Vehicles
Below 400 cc
400 – 800 cc
More than 800 cc
Electric-powered All-Terrain Vehicles
- Seating Capacity
One Seat All-Terrain Vehicles
Two Seat All-Terrain Vehicles
- Application
Sports All-Terrain Vehicles
Entertainment All-Terrain Vehicles
Agriculture All-Terrain Vehicles
Military & Defence All-Terrain Vehicles
Other (Hunting & Forestry, etc.) All-Terrain Vehicles
- Age Group
All-Terrain Vehicles for Youth
All-Terrain Vehicles for Adults
- Number of Wheels
Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles
> Four Wheeled All-Terrain Vehicles
Competitive Landscape
- Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.
- In Sept 2018, Powersports manufacturer Polaris Industries Inc. and WSI Industries Inc. jointly announced a merger agreement in cash for a total enterprise value of approximately US$23.9 Mn. The merger is expected to close in the Q4 of 2018.
- In June 2021, Honda becomes the first of Japan’s automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal. The company plans to unveil 3 new electric two-wheelers by 2024, as well as 10 new EV cars in China within 5 years.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- The global All-terrain vehicles market is anticipated to add 1.4x value by 2031
- By fuel type, gasoline-based all-terrain vehicles accounted for 3 out of 5 sales in 2020
- ATVs with more than 4 wheels to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% until 2031
- In terms of seating capacity, two seat all-terrain vehicles to account for 2/5th of global revenue
- By application, military & defence ATVs to register a CAGR of 2.4% across the forecast period
- U.S market for ATVs was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2020, capturing 50% of global demand
- Sales of ATVs in China are forecast to reach a projected size of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031
- India is likely to emerge as a highly opportunistic market in coming years
“Progress of hybrid engines with upgraded efficiency and negligible emissions accompanied by the introduction of lightweight models will further encourage industry growth till 2031,” comments a Fact.MR analyst
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- How much is the all-terrain vehicles market worth?
As of 2020, sales of all-terrain vehicles surpassed US$ 3 Bn
- What was the last 5 years CAGR for All-terrain vehicles?
From 2016 to 2020, sales of All-terrain vehicles expanded above 2% CAGR
- What are the future growth projections for all-terrain vehicles demand?
From 2021 to 2031, demand for all-terrain vehicles is expected to surge at approximately 4% CAGR
- Which is the most lucrative opportunity expected to fuel future sales?
Adoption and innovation in electric vehicles is likely to open new doors for all-terrain vehicles across key industries
- What is driving demand of all-terrain vehicles?
Increasing recreational activities such as adventure sports have surged the demand for ATV’s worldwide.
