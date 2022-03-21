Catalyst Market to Deliver Outstanding Growth and Remarkable Opportunities, Analysis, Demand & Growth 2030
The global catalyst market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, as the most important use of zeolites, particularly by volume, is in catalytic cracking. Daily operations in the sectors including oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, automotive, and others has been disrupted due to lockdown imposed by governments during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owing to high dependence on these sectors, the catalyst market has been impacted negatively.
The global catalyst market is expected to possess high growth potential in the coming years, as the most important use of zeolites, particularly by volume, is in catalytic cracking, in which the faujasite zeolites X and Y were applied by Mobil Oil in early 1960s. It is used in acidic form in petroleum refinery catalytic cracking units to increase the yield of gasoline and diesel fuel from crude oil feedstock by cracking heavy paraffins into gasoline grade napthas.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The catalyst market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the catalyst market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the catalyst market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
Based on type, the metals segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the enzymes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Major Inclusions-
• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.
• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.
• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.
• The forecasted market outlook of the catalyst market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.
• The COVID-19 impact on the catalyst market
• Post-sales support and free customization
Leading players of the global aluminum cladding panels market analyzed in the research include Albemarle Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, BASF SE, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Exxonmobil Corporation, and W.R. Grace and Co.
