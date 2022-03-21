The Sweetest Creative Contest for Girls Who Love Drawing and Shopping Launches
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Creative Contest for Girls who love Drawing and Shopping www.FashionLovesFreedom.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals who land swee jobs. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact by sponsoring a creative drawing contest for pre-teen girls and rewarding shopping gift cards.
Recruiting for Good created Fashion Loves Freedom; The Sweetest Contest Ever for talented pre-teen girls who love drawing and shopping.
How Girls Participate to Win Shopping?
Drawing contest is for LA girls ages 9-13 years old; who draw what they love most about LA. The most creative drawing entry wins a $100 shopping gift card.
1. Girls attend A Sweet Day in LA Party (accompanied by a parent) and submits drawing to Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
2. 10 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs; will judge contest and choose winner.
3. Winner will be announced on April 10th, 2022.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "I create fun fullfilling experiences for kids thru our our creative drawing contests."
About
Our Moms Party in South Beach
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip' Our Moms Party in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival in Miami to learn more visit www.OurMomsParty.com The Perfect Escape From The Kids.
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Fashion Loves Freedom
The Sweetest Creative Contest for Girls Who Love Drawing and Shopping. The contest is perfectly designed for 9-13 year old girls. Girls attend A Sweet Day in LA (1st Sunday of the Month), monthly party to submit drawings. 10 year old girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs; will judge contest and choose winner. Winner announced on April 10th, 2022 will earn $100 shopping gift card. To learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today. Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn