Functional Ingredients Market : Global Top Leading Companies, Trends, Revenue, Forecast Analysis, Challenges by 2028

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction & for functional ingredients in personal care & pharmaceutical are some key factors driving market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Functional Ingredients Market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global functional ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Functional Ingredients Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Functional Ingredients industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Functional Ingredients market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Leading Companies of the Functional Ingredients Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Grain Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, BENEO GmbH, and Zimitech, Inc. (Sugarlogix)

The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global functional ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Functional Ingredients market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Functional Ingredients market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

