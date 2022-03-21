Power Transformer Market: Renewal and Upgrading of existing networks in Mature Economies | ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, GE Co.
New Research Study ""Power Transformer Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
The global Power Transformers market was valued at US$ 28.69 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 51.94 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2027.
The report on the Power Transformer market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.
A transformer is a small electrical device that is primarily used to transform energy from one voltage to another via electromagnetic induction. The power conversion is normally accompanied by no frequency modulation. In a modern electronic system, therefore, the term power transformer comes to mean a series of AC supplies of various voltages and proper polarity, which can be easily acquired from the public utility power supply for an affordable price. These transformers are also used for industrial and automotive purposes where high alternating currents are required. These power transformers are now available in different specifications for different application areas. Some are designed for single-ended and multiple-ended configurations and have input/output terminals configured in different ways.
Drivers & Trends
The projections featured in the Power Transformer market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.
Major Key players in this Market:
• ABB Ltd.
• Toshiba Corp.
• Alstom SA
• Siemens Energy
• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group
• Hitachi
• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
• GE Co.
• Crompton Greaves Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Power Transformer Market, By Power Rating:
100 MVA to 500 MVA
501 MVA to 800 MVA
801 MVA to 1200 MVA
Global Power Transformer Market, By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Method of Research
The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.
Table of Content
Global Power Transformer Market Research Report 2022 – 2028
Chapter 1 Power Transformer Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Power Transformer Market Forecast
....
