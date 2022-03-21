Nonalcoholic Drinks Market Assessed To Hit $2,134.6 billion by 2031

Non Alcoholic Drinks Market

The huge market potential for diet and zero sugar drinks is projected to be observed for non-alcoholic drinks market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonalcoholic Drinks Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $1,548 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,090 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2022. The soft drinks segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.

Ongoing advancements in the nonalcoholic drinks market with innovative efforts have further enhanced their demand. The competitive advantages of the market are also described in the report. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained. Moreover, the key strategies adopted by potential market leaders to facilitate the effective planning are also discussed.

The market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future, owing to rise in urbanization and increased disposable income in the emerging countries. Moreover, change in lifestyle patterns toward healthy functional food and increase in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle escalate the demand for nonalcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the impact of increase in awareness of health and wellness among consumers and millennial generation are expected to increase the demand for nonalcoholic beverages. In addition, broad range of preferences and innovative packaging also play pivotal role in the market growth.

Some of the major restraints associated with the market are stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, additives, and preservatives causing hazardous health effects such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. However, several companies have launched sugar-free drinks and diet & low caffeine content drinks due to advancements in R&D activities. Furthermore, companies develop organic drinks with natural preservatives and additives. For instance, Blue Sky Beverage Co. manufactures natural beverages without preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. These new developments are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into tea & coffee, juices, bottled water, dairy drinks, soft drinks, and others. In the year 2015, the soft drink segment generated highest revenue and accounted for almost half of the total market share.

The nonalcoholic drinks market is highly fragmented with the presence of large number of domestic players. The Coco Cola Company acquired major market share in 2015. It was expected to increase due to its innovation in development of new drinks and packaging to attract consumers such as, Red Disc packaging for Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Coca-Cola Life.

Furthermore, Coco Cola Company strategies such as partnership with restaurant chains such as McDonalds is projected to secure its market share in the near future. The major companies profiled in the report include A.G. Barr, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Dydo Drinco, Attitude Drinks, Co., Livewire Energy; Calcol, Inc., Danone, Nestl S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and the Coca-Cola Company.

Europe Nonalcoholic Drinks Market

The year-on-year growth rate of European market is increasing from 2015 to 2022, which shows the product is in the growth stage. Europe is currently facing a major health problem of obesity. The manufactures introduced calorie free or less calorie products such as zero sugar and diet drinks. Such drinks are anticipated to augment nonalcoholic drinks market.

European market is anticipated to propel in the revenue as consequences of propelling incidence such as harmful alcohol consumption and metabolic syndromes related to overweight and obesity. In addition, lifestyle shift toward health benefit drinks such as probiotics or kombucha is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

