Metabond provides Low-Income Earners the Games that Is Sustainable Through Income Generation

Soulbond is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game that will introduce unique real-time battles. Metabond founder Clifford Hii wants the underprivileged to have a fun time earning while playing his company’s first title, Soulbond.

Soulbond becomes the first & only Play2Earn MMORPG that lets its valuable users vote for their SEA art studios & style of NFT. Metabond is a company registered both in Singapore and Malaysia. It will be the vehicle for developing and managing the Soulbond project.

Soulbond is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) that will introduce unique real-time battle in a large, interconnected playfield with spawns of enemies. It gives experience points to its client’s avatars, level or powered up, in-game currency, and DAO tokens.

Metabond founder Clifford Hii is a man on a mission. He wants to ensure low-income earners are not left behind in the digitalization race and plans to make sure they have fun doing so. According to him, playing games can be a viable way for underprivileged communities, especially in the southeast Asian region, to generate income and improve their financial standing. And he aims to prove just that with Metabond’s first NFT game, Soulbond: Rebels Arise.

Clifford and his company, Metabond point out that only a tiny percentage of the millions who play games can earn incomes. He wants to change the narratives as he states: “Everyone who plays should earn. Players also should play and have fun, not grind endlessly for hours doing repetitive tasks with little meaning.”

Unlike existing NFT games, Soulbond will be a fully immersive MMORPG, allowing players to experience being part of the Soulbond metaverse – work, play, live, and earn all at the same time. “Games must be fun; they must be enjoyable. That’s what Metabond is trying to create with the company’s first MMORPG, Soulbond,” he further added.

Moreover, Soulbond does not only empowers the underprivileged but serves as a platform to showcase and promote boutique art studios in the Southeast Asian region. Metabond is working in partnerships with studios to produce the NFT artwork used in Soulbond, helping them expose their creativity to a worldwide audience.

The founder of the exclusive platform, Clifford, believes that these art studios can gain a footprint on the global market using NFTs, as NFTs can reach further and more comprehensive than traditional marketing methods.

He believes that companies should begin embracing the metaverse and is reaching out to his extensive network of business contacts to bring real-world brands, especially those in the Southeast Asian region, into Soulbond. “Metabond wishes to pioneer a new economic model to help the poor to move above the poverty line in a sustainable manner by empowering them through knowledge and digital skills,” he excitedly quoted about his company Metabond. Consequently, Soulbond, being the first Play2Earn MMORPG in Malaysia, is generating quite a buzz, with venture capitals looking forward to it.

About Metabond Pty Ltd: It is a tech startup that seeks to build an ecosystem to ensure that low-income earners are not left behind with the increased pace of digitization. The new economic model that Metabond aims to create is a sustainable financial model that will have a life-long impact on communities that have been unable to thrive economically under traditional circumstances.

