Investors in NASDAQ: KPLT shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Update in Lawsuit against Katapult Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: KPLT shares.

Investors, who purchased in Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. shares and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: KPLT (formerly NYSE: FSRV) shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 27, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, that despite Katapult’s assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers’ future buying behavior, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

In late 2021 several investors filed motions to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case. The court has not yet appointed a lead plaintiff.

Those who purchased Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


