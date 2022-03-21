Recruit a "New" Segment of Drivers to Take on the Driver Shortage
Fit to Pass expands its solutions to help carriers rebuild and recruit their drivers who have been medically disqualified.
Fit to Pass and Rebuilt reach and engage drivers on their terms, so they maintain their livelihoods while enabling carriers to keep their business running with known, experienced drivers.”MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit to Pass, a driver health and retention program, announces Rebuilt by Espyr™, a solution that continues to tackle driver health but helps solve the recruiting challenge. Carriers can now identify their medically disqualified drivers and rebuild them back to health after 30 days of an effective health coaching program. Once complete, drivers get recertified and back in the driver's seat. The result is that carriers recruit their known and experienced drivers at a fraction of recruitment costs and in less time while improving the quality of life for their drivers.
— Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr
Bob Perry, Fit to Pass Consultant and the Trucker Trainer™ states, "there are an estimated 3.6 million drivers in the U.S., and research reveals that 45%-55% of drivers have been issued a one-year or less DOT medical card, putting them at risk of being medically disqualified. Even worse, over 7% of all drivers are being medically disqualified. That’s over 250,000 drivers who can’t drive anymore. Furthermore, the top health conditions that are getting them disqualified are preventable. It's our mission to help carriers realize the Return on Investment (ROI) of Rebuilt and how both Fit to Pass and Rebuilt can effectively change the lives of their drivers."
"It's an easy decision for carriers to adopt, yet some are skeptical from past health and wellness programs," says Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr. "However, our approach to the trucking industry goes beyond improving driver's health and wellness. We understand the recruitment and retention challenges of carriers. Fit to Pass and Rebuilt are changing the game in driver recruitment and retention. We reach and engage drivers on their terms, so they maintain their livelihoods while enabling carriers to keep their business running with known, experienced drivers.”
About Fit to Pass
Espyr® delivers game-changing solutions for the trucking industry to transform how you recruit, retain, and care for your drivers. Fit to Pass, Rebuilt, and Second Chance are designed to im- prove a driver’s quality of life and a carrier’s bottom line. The Fit to Pass team has over 25 years’ experience in the trucking industry, driver health and employee coaching. Our professional and highly specialized team understands the driver lifestyle challenges. We elicit change when change is hard for life-transforming and cost-saving results.
About Espyr
Espyr® is a leading voice in the field of mental health solutions. Our mission is to enable people and organizations to achieve their full potential. One of the ways we do this is by providing im- mediate, customizable behavioral health solutions that extend beyond mental health counseling. We aim to help clients care for their members holistically with technology-enabled coaching and counseling, leading to higher engagement, reduced health claims, and better ROI.
