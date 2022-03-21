Titanium Nitride Coating Market Size, Trend, Growth, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Titanium Nitride Coating Market Trend –Growing demand for corrosion-resistant coatings

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen research latest document, titled ‘Titanium Nitride Coating Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Titanium Nitride Coatingmarket. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Titanium Nitride Coating market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Titanium Nitride Coating industry entails useful insights into the estimated Titanium Nitride Coating market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

The titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties. Titanium nitride has excellent properties including high heat resistance, hardness, good corrosion resistance, and wear resistance properties. In addition, it is also electrically conductive, non-oxidizing, and non-toxic in nature. Titanium nitride is widely used in manufacturing of cutting tools as it offers hardness and high oxidation resistance properties, and is also used to coat surgical instruments and dental and medical implants due to its non-toxic nature.

Application of titanium nitride can be done by different methods such as by physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, sputtering, and ion plating. Physical deposition is a commonly used method as it offers better erosion resistance.

The Titanium Nitride Coating research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Titanium Nitride Coating Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Titanium Nitride Coating market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

Key players operating in the market are Acree Technologies Inc., BryCoat Inc., Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., SurfTech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., and Vergason Technology, Inc.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

• In July 2020, FX Shoulder, Inc. received 510k clearance for its titanium nitride coated shoulder arthroplasty cups, humeral heads, and glenospheres. This product helped FX Shoulder to reach a broader market and offer surgeons more shoulder arthroplasty solutions to address patient requirements.

• Physical vapor deposition segment revenue is expected to register an 8.5% CAGR throughout forecast period. Physical vapor deposition offers improved erosion resistance property.

• Europe is expected to register moderate growth throughout forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality cutting tools and equipment and rapid development in aircraft industry are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global titanium nitride coating market based on deposition technique, surface material, application, target type, and region:

Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Physical Vapor Deposition

• Sputtering

• Ion Plating

• Chemical Vapor Deposition

Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Titanium Alloys

• Steel

• Carbide

• Aluminum

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Cutting Tools

• Aircraft

• Medical

• Decorative

Target Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Plane Target

• Rotating Target

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. BENELUX

5. Italy

6. Spain

7. Switzerland

8. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

• Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Titanium Nitride Coating market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

• Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

• Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

• In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

• Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

