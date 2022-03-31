Business Reporter: Integrating online marketing into brick-and-mortar
How to personalise advertising and measure customer engagement in physical storesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Serge Galeev, CEO of Displayforce.ai explains how the metrics and techniques of online retail can be applied to physical stores to monetise point-of-sale. As customers don’t leave a digital trail in brick-and-mortar stores, targeting them in a traditional setting becomes much harder, if not impossible. Therefore, unless new ways are found to digitalise the in-store experience, these marketing opportunities will remain untapped, while about 70 per cent of all purchases still happen in brick-and-mortar stores.
Although making a lasting impression in-store requires more investment than online, once a customer is won over, it can be the start of a long-term relationship based on loyalty, which, in turn, can be further reinforced by a customised in-store experience. AI-powered marketing solutions for retailers can, first of all, detect what triggers customer engagement and display adds accordingly. Demographic charachteristics such as gender, age, ethnicity are integrated with data on the mood and appearance of the customer, as well as the product categories they demonstrate interest in. New campaigns, the latest discounts and even recent changes in the weather also feed into the algorithm’s choice of advertisements instantly. Autonomous performance and audience-based marketing in physical stores can bring together the best features of online and offline retail and give a new lease of life to high street shops. The autonomous marketing solution offered by Displayforce.ai is fully GDPR compliant as it processes impersonalised data solely on the edge.
To learn about the features of online marketing that can be implemented in offline stores, watch the video.
