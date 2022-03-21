Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,376 in the last 365 days.

Bonita Hair Clinic Opens New Location in Brussels for Safe and Professional Hair Transplantation Services

Founder Vedat Aktepe now offers expert services in Brussels

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonita Hair Clinic, founded in Istanbul by Vedat Aktepe in 2013, has opened a new location in Brussels. The clinic provides safe, professional hair, beard and eyebrow transplantation. The clinic uses the latest technology products during operations and offers a sterile and safe environment.

The clinic still has a branch in Istanbul managed by Firat Aktepe and a clinic in Bitlis-Tatvan managed by Abdullah Aktepe. Vedat Aktepe manages the newest branch located in Brussels. The company supplies its clients with high-quality services focused on giving them the best experience possible.

The clinic employs the FUE technique for hair transplantation. FUE hair transplantation is a surgical technique that involves the transplantation of hair follicles from one part of the body to another. It is often used to restore hair loss or baldness. The follicles are usually taken from the back of the head, as this area is less likely to be affected by hair loss. The follicles are then transplanted into the bald or thinning areas. After the surgery, the follicles will start to grow new hair within a few months. The results of the hair transplant can last for several years.

Bonita Hair Clinic offers international health tourism services, including airport transfer, accommodation, expert team support. The clinic has completed more than 10,000 successful operations and helped over 15,000 patients achieve their desired look.

“Many people from different countries or cities choose our clinic to renew themselves,” Vedat Aktepe said. “We develop personalized solutions by considering the client’s request and examining hair, skin structure and face shape.”

It is important to speak with an experienced professional when considering FUE hair transplantation. For more information about Bonita Hair Clinic, visit bonitahairclinic.com and follow them on Instagram.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Bonita Hair Clinic Opens New Location in Brussels for Safe and Professional Hair Transplantation Services

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.