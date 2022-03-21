Bonita Hair Clinic Opens New Location in Brussels for Safe and Professional Hair Transplantation Services
Founder Vedat Aktepe now offers expert services in BrusselsBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonita Hair Clinic, founded in Istanbul by Vedat Aktepe in 2013, has opened a new location in Brussels. The clinic provides safe, professional hair, beard and eyebrow transplantation. The clinic uses the latest technology products during operations and offers a sterile and safe environment.
The clinic still has a branch in Istanbul managed by Firat Aktepe and a clinic in Bitlis-Tatvan managed by Abdullah Aktepe. Vedat Aktepe manages the newest branch located in Brussels. The company supplies its clients with high-quality services focused on giving them the best experience possible.
The clinic employs the FUE technique for hair transplantation. FUE hair transplantation is a surgical technique that involves the transplantation of hair follicles from one part of the body to another. It is often used to restore hair loss or baldness. The follicles are usually taken from the back of the head, as this area is less likely to be affected by hair loss. The follicles are then transplanted into the bald or thinning areas. After the surgery, the follicles will start to grow new hair within a few months. The results of the hair transplant can last for several years.
Bonita Hair Clinic offers international health tourism services, including airport transfer, accommodation, expert team support. The clinic has completed more than 10,000 successful operations and helped over 15,000 patients achieve their desired look.
“Many people from different countries or cities choose our clinic to renew themselves,” Vedat Aktepe said. “We develop personalized solutions by considering the client’s request and examining hair, skin structure and face shape.”
It is important to speak with an experienced professional when considering FUE hair transplantation. For more information about Bonita Hair Clinic, visit bonitahairclinic.com and follow them on Instagram.
