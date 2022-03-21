Sulfur Market to Hit USD 6.98 Billion by 2021-2028 | Sulfur Industry Registering a CAGR of 3.2%

Companies covered in sulfur market are Suncor Energy Inc. (Calgary, Canada), H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC (Sanford, U.S.), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Ohio, U.S.), Gazprom (St. Petersburg, Russia), Aramco Trading (ATC) (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia), Shell (Hague, Netherlands), Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation (Georgia, U.S.), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (Kuwait City, Kuwait), Petrobras (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) & Others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sulfur market size reached USD 5.40 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 5.61 billion in 2021 to USD 6.98 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2028. Growth is attributable to the increasing demand for fertilizers, a key area of application for the product and its derivatives. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Sulfur Market, 2021-2028."

Sulfur is one of the most important raw materials in the chemical sector. It is primarily used as a derivative in the form of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) in numerous chemical and industrial processes. The substance is essential in the production of phosphate fertilizers. Rubber processing, medical, and cosmetics are other notable areas of applications. It holds high importance across the globe, owing to its relevance to industrial economies and relative ease of transportation. It is produced during tar sand recovery, petroleum refining, natural oil & gas processing, coking, and metallurgical processes.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sulfur-market-102143

COVID-19 Impact :

Trade Restrictions amid Pandemic to Hamper Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on refinery output has directly affected liquid sulfur supply. Supply was further impacted by factors such as plant turnarounds, shift toward sweeter crude, and continuous depletion of output from German natural gas resources. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chinese buyers halted the product import, thereby affecting demand significantly. In May 2021, China purchased just over 500,000 tons, a 16% drop since May 2020 and the lowest level of import since May 2004. Import activity in India was also affected by strict containment measures. Slowdown of fertilizer demand in emerging economies, such as India and China, led to reduced product production between 2020 and 2021.

Segments:

Application and Region are Studied

In terms of application, the market is classified into fertilizers, rubber, chemicals, pharma, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sulfur-market-102143

List of Key Players Profiled :

Suncor Energy Inc. (Calgary, Canada)

H.J. Baker & Bro., LLC (Sanford, U.S.)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Gazprom (St. Petersburg, Russia)

Aramco Trading (ATC) (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

Shell (Hague, Netherlands)

Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation (Georgia, U.S.)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (Kuwait City, Kuwait)

Petrobras (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Drivers & Restraints :

Growing Fertilizer Consumption to Augment Global Market Growth

Rising fertilizer demand is driving the sulfur market growth. Agricultural fertilizer production utilizes about 54% of all recovered sulfur generated worldwide. Need to boost global food production to feed the ever-growing world population will surge the product demand in the forthcoming years. As per the World Fertilizer Outlook, demand for phosphorus (P2O5) fertilizer consumption in 2020 reached around 47,402 thousand tons, which is anticipated to reach 49,096 thousand tons in 2022. Similar trends in the near future will augment the global market growth.

On the contrary, adverse risks and various health concerns related to the product are expected to hamper its demand.

Regional Insights :

Asia Pacific dominated the sulfur market share in 2020 with an annual valuation of USD 1.83 billion. The regional demand is influenced by the surging fertilizer consumption across China, India, Japan, and Kazakhstan. The World Fertilizer Magazine reports that fertilizer consumption in India surpassed 61.4 million tons in 2020. Growing population and rising food demand will propel the regional growth.

The Middle East & Africa holds a significant share of the market, owing to the large manufacturing base in the Gulf nations. Sulfur being a major by-product of oil refineries, high number of oil refining and gas processing firms will amplify the regional demand.

Meanwhile, North America will record notable growth through 2028 led by increased consumption from pharmaceutical, chemical, and metal extraction applications.

Key Industry Development:

August 2020 – Gazprom exported more than 3.25 million tons of gas in 2019, which is represents around 47.85% greater than the previous year.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sulfur-market-102143

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sulfur Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Sulfur Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Volume/Value) Fertilizers Chemicals Rubber Pharma Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sulfur-market-102143

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: