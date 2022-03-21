Atrial Fibrillation Market | Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 14.7%

Atrial Fibrillation Market

Atrial Fibrillation Market is Expected to Reach $8,319 Million, Globally by 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research Atrial Fibrillation Market Report, Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8,319 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the period 2014 - 2022. Non-surgical devices segment dominated the overall market in 2015. North America was the leading geographic segment in global atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout forecast period.

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and unfavorable preference to pharmaceutical drugs hamper the growth of the market.

Key findings of the Atrial Fibrillation Market

North America dominated the market of atrial fibrillation and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.1%

By country, U.S. generates the highest revenue in 2015

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%

Japan accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015

The non-surgical equipment segment dominated in 2015, occupying largest revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%

Catheter ablation (sub segment for surgical equipment) accounted for largest market share in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%

Cryoablation, a sub type of catheter ablation, is projecting the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the study period.

North America accounted for the major share in the global atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in prevalence of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population and high adoption of advanced technologies for the treatment of AF.

Key players have adopted product development as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Major players that operate in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and AtriCure Inc.

ATRIAL FIBRILLATION MARKET SEGMENT:

By Devices

Surgical Devices

Maze Surgery

Catheter Ablation

Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation

Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

Laser Based Catheter Ablation

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

Non-Surgical Devices

Electric Cardioversion

Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors

Access Devices

Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

