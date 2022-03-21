World's First Medically Approved Menopause Health & Wellbeing Companion Launches

Screenshot from balance+

balance+ is the new, holistic service to help you take charge of your menopause journey

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to help those experiencing perimenopause and menopause look holistically at improving their future health, menopause support app balance has introduced balance+, as an extended area of the app bringing a wealth of exclusive content to the platform.

Handpicked by leading menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson, balance+ gives you unparalleled access to the best specialists and clinicians in the field, all coming together to help you optimise your mental health, nutrition, sleep, physical health, sexual health as well as your skin and hair.

Designed as the next stage, or in addition to getting treatment, balance+ is a step up for users. Brought to you by the ORCHA accredited free app balance, already downloaded by hundreds of thousands of women in over 150 countries, the same features included in the original app such as personalised symptom trackers, individualised health report and access to a global community are still available for free. However, balance+ subscribers will also be able to access expert advice through videos, recipes, classes and more. These experts include Dr Rebecca Lewis, GP and menopause specialist, Emma Ellice-Flint, clinical nutritionist, Lucy Holtom, yoga teacher, Dr Claire Macaulay, sex specialist, Dr Sajjad Rajpar, consultant dermatologist and Dr Sally Norton, weight loss specialist and medical doctor. All balance+ experts are uniquely placed combining their discipline with specialised knowledge at the intersection of menopause. balance+ also includes monthly live webinars and Q&As with Dr Louise Newson, inviting questions from the community.

Dr Louise Newson, founder of balance, said “The launch of balance+ comes at a pivotal time to improve health for perimenopausal and menopausal women. We know that everyone experiencing perimenopause and menopause has different needs and that’s why balance+ takes a holistic and personalised approach which really puts the user in control. Working closely with our community to gain valuable insights and feedback has allowed us to make balance+ happen and I thank the community for supporting us with this menopause movement”.

balance+ has a monthly subscription cost of £9.99 a month, inclusive of a complimentary seven-day trial or £89.99 annually. balance believes that evidence-based information that empowers women and helps to facilitate a quicker diagnosis and access to treatment should always be 100% free. Those choosing to subscribe to balance+ for additional features will help support this mission and keep the rest of balance app free, for all.

This model is also open to corporate partners. Organisations such as Irwin Mitchell, Immediate Media, Bruntwood and Serco, the international provider of services to Governments, are already signed up to pilot balance+ to their workforce.

Subscribe to balance+ and feel a difference whilst making a difference. The app is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play.

-ENDS-

Images of the app can be found here.

About balance

Founded by Dr Louise Newson, balance app is the only menopause app certified by ORCHA and recognised as safe, accredited, compliant, and trusted to feature in digital health libraries for the NHS and other national health bodies around the world.

Created with a single mission in mind, to make menopause support inclusive and accessible to all, balance app provides evidence-based and unbiased information to help you become better informed, prepared and empowered during the perimenopause and menopause.