Strategies For Global Lateral Flow Immunoassay Based Rapid Test Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market size is expected to grow from $6.08 billion in 2021 to $6.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. As per TBRC’s lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market outlook, the market size is expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The demand for point-of-care testing under home care settings is expected to drive the LFIA based rapid test market.

The lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market consists of sales of devices and equipment used to run lateral flow immunoassays based rapid test and related services by companies that develop LFIA-based rapid test equipment. These are testing devices used to assess the existence of a target, such as pathogens or biomarkers, in samples obtained from the human body or animals, or pollutants in water sources, food, or animal feed.

Global Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Trends

Companies are collaborating to launch new products.

Global Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Market Segments

The global lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market is segmented:

By Technique: Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, Multiplex Detection Assay

By End-User: Hospital and Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care, Other

By Application: Infectious Disease, Pregnancy and Fertility, Toxicology, Other

By Geography: The global LFIA based rapid test market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) based rapid test market overviews, lateral flow immunoassay based rapid test market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global LFIA based rapid test market, LFIA based rapid test market share, LFIA based rapid test market segments and geographies, LFIA based rapid test market players, LFIA based rapid test market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN NV, and Hologic Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

