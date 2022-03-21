Increasing Cancer Cases Influences The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market.

According to TBRC’s clinical oncology next generation sequencing market overview, companies are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample-to-sample variability. For instance, Agilent automation solutions have developed an automation system that allows increasing the number of reactions that can perform in parallel, reducing the amount of sample processing time, and increasing the number of samples which can be processed while reducing the variability amount from sample to sample. Companies such as Sophia Genetics are also investing in data-driven medicine that looks into automating DNA sequencing to better diagnose and treat patients.

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market share is expected to grow to $0.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Major players covered in the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Bioscience, and Caris Life Sciences.

TBRC’s global clinical oncology NGS market report is segmented by technology into ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, synthesis sequencing, real time sequencing, ligation sequencing, reversible dye termination sequencing, nano-pore sequencing, by application into screening, companion diagnostics, others, by end-user into hospital laboratories, clinical research organizations, diagnostic laboratories.



The report is segmented by technology into ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, synthesis sequencing, real time sequencing, ligation sequencing, reversible dye termination sequencing, nano-pore sequencing, by application into screening, companion diagnostics, others, by end-user into hospital laboratories, clinical research organizations, diagnostic laboratories.

