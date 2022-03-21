High Pump Prices Impacting Negatively on the Economy and Driving Habits
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wallet busting pump prices are forcing motorists to stop seeing family, or eating out, even cancelling medical appointments
Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK said: "Our latest survey of opinion shows; the eye watering pump prices, inflicted on one of the world’s already highest taxed drivers are forcing motorists to change their driving routines, with around half reluctantly sacrificing their hobbies, personal entertainment, eating out and recreational road trips. These reduced and reluctant road user choices predictably cut income to the Exchequer too."
* "Incredibly 47% are curtailing visiting their families."
"In FairFuelUK’s on-line (open to all at https://s.surveyplanet.com/5mzzmhby) survey over a third of respondents said they are having to cut back on driving. Even driving to medical appointments and carrying out voluntary work are being affected because of profiteering unnecessarily sky high pump prices."
Survey open to all at https://s.surveyplanet.com/5mzzmhby took place between March 16th - March 19th. 18009 drivers responded - None of the questions were compulsory. Responders answered questions they were familiar with.
Quote from Craig Mackinlay MP, Chair of the Fair Fuel APPG for Motorists and Hauliers said: “With the highest fuel prices ever recorded and other cost of living pressures coming into view, it is little wonder that the public are having to make tough decisions on personal finances with car use being minimised. The car offers flexibility, independence, and freedom. These are core Conservative values. The Chancellor needs to offer relief and it is in his hands to do so, else communities will suffer.”
Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK said: "Dear multi-millionaire Chancellor, stop sitting on your myopic belief that the cost of living crisis will solve itself. Other countries have reacted and acted quickly. Why haven't you? You've known about the fiscal pain in all our lives for months! The economy and your constituents are suffering. Please incentivise consumer spending and stimulate growth. That's the way to increase Treasury income. Cancel the NI rise and get back to traditional Tory values: drop the ineffective green levies, cut fuel taxes and stop the greedy rich fuel supply chain fleecing UK's 37m drivers. All of these proven stimuli to the economy are in your power!"
Background - Why the Government Needs to ACT NOW!
In the week commencing March 8th petrol increased 9p (156p to 165p) and diesel 12p (163p to 175p) at the pumps, but in the same period oil dropped $30 ($128 down to $98). So, oil dropped big and has fallen rapidly, but that was nothing to do with any geo-political event. No, it’s simple fuel supply chain frenzied manipulation.
True to form the insidious rocket and feather tradition reared its ugly head yet again, by taking advantage of Putin’s invasion, those faceless fuel supply chain businesses are keeping pump prices at their record highs, despite the crash in oil prices. How can that be honest or fair?
The perennial profiteering scandal that FairFuelUK has been campaigning against for the last decade needs solving. We call on the Government again, to create an Independent Pricing Watchdog called PumpWatch. If gas, electricity, water and telecoms get price protection bodies, why shouldn’t motorists have one too? We need ‘PumpWatch’ now, to ensure pricing fairness for both consumers and hardworking fuel retailers too. PumpWatch is now even more crucial to the Nation’s positive economic growth, jobs, business investment, logistics, consumer spending and social mobility.
This beleaguered Conservative Government needs it in place now, to help regain trust again and to avoid long-term voter repercussions. Boris knows this makes economic and political sense, it’s time for him to throw away the Government’s anti-motorist plans and recognise the common sense in giving drivers a well-deserved cost of living break.
* That's why MP Robert Halfon has got over 50 MPs to sign his letter calling for a cut in Fuel Duty and to implement PumpWatch.
* See his letter at https://fairfueluk.com/PM-letter.pdf
* PLUS his EDM at https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/59364/campaign-to-introduce-a-pumpwatch-body-for-fair-fuel-prices
* In addition along with Robert Halfon and his supporting MPs, FairFuelUK’s immediate call to the Chancellor, is for an urgent cut in Fuel Duty of at least 5p per litre.
* 30 Thousand FairFuelUK campaign supporters have emailed their MP in just 72 hours as of March 19th, asking for a reduction in the cost of filling up.
* FairFuelUK also backs the Road Haulage Association's call for an essential user rebate of 15p per litre. They have the backing of over 40 MPs.
With PumpWatch, all three of these asks are vital to alleviate the increasing pain in ALL our costs of living. When implemented, they will slow inflation, keep businesses viable, secure jobs and protect the economy, without reducing income to the Exchequer.
Media Contact
Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers
Contact: howard@fairfueluk.com
Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
Howard Cox
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
