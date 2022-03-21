Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Is Driven By The Effectiveness Of The Procedure

Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the global tumor ablation therapy devices market. Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure widely used in the treatment of lung, liver, kidney, and bone tumors. For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020. According to the tumor ablation therapy devices industry growth analysis, the procedure is an effective method for patients who have failed chemotherapy or radiotherapy, thereby supporting the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market.

The global tumor ablation therapy devices market size is expected to grow from $0.49 billion in 2021 to $0.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global tumor ablation therapy device market size is expected to grow to $0.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%.

Major companies operating in the tumor ablation therapy devices are focusing on technology advancements for shorter procedures, increased safety, lower exposure to radiation, faster learning curves, and improved outcomes J&J medicals have released a microwave ablation system called NEUWAVE, which is the first minimally invasive device to put electrodes into cancer cells and thereby increase the temperature around them for burning the cancer cells. In June 2020, Boston Scientific has launched a technology called DirectSense technology, a tool used for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) now for cardiac procedures, which may be further employed for tumors.

Major players covered in the global tumor ablation therapy devices industry are Galil Medical Inc, Misonix Inc, HealthTronics, Angiodynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, EDAP TMS S.A, Neuwave Medical Inc, BVM Medical Limited, and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH.

North America was the largest region in the tumor ablation therapy devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global tumor ablation therapy device market. The regions covered in the global tumor ablation therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global tumor ablation therapy devices market report is segmented by technology into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, irreversible electroporation ablation, others, by treatment into surgical, laparoscopic, percutaneous, by end-user into hospitals, oncology clinics, others, by application into kidney cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, others.



