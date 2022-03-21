An Increase In Long Term Breathing Problems Surges The Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market Demand

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of various respiratory diseases contributed to the global respiratory devices and equipment market growth by increasing the use of diagnostic devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment. Diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more prevalent in the geriatric population. COPD is a type of obstructive lung disease that results in long-term breathing problems. For instance, in June 2021, according to the world health organization data, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the third disease on the list of causing death in the world. Thus, the increased number of such cases has surged the demand for diagnostic devices and equipment, therefore driving the market’s growth.

The global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market size is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $6.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market share is expected to grow to $9.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Read more on the Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market trends include companies in the market increasingly investing in portable and wireless diagnostic respiratory devices. The trend is being driven by the ease of handling, cost-effectiveness, advanced features of these devices, and their suitability for use at home care organizations. Innovative technology-enabled portable respiratory devices are being launched into the market, which, unlike traditional devices, can be used for immediate diagnosis of vital signs, for example, the patients’ respiratory rate and the pulse rate. For instance, in 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved MediPines Corporation's non-invasive portable medical device, which provides clinicians with real-time pulmonary parameters and insights to support rapid triage and treatment decisions for respiratory conditions.

In June 2020, AireHealth acquired BreathResearch for an undisclosed amount. The deal comprises the acquisition of IP, research, and patents, which include work on machine learning analytics for respiratory condition tracking. BreathResearch is a US-based company engaged in converting the airwaves of breathing into sound waves producing new respiratory analytics which improve health, fitness, and performance.

Major players covered in the global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market are ResMed. Inc, Medtronic PLC, Massimo Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Philips Healthcare, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

TBRC’s global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market report is segmented by product into instruments and devices, assays and reagents, by test type into traditional diagnostic tests, mechanical tests, imaging tests, molecular diagnostic tests, by disease type into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, asthma, tuberculosis, others, by end-user into hospital/clinical laboratories, physician offices, reference laboratories, others.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments And Devices, Assays And Reagents), By Test Type (Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests), By Disease Type (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis), By End-User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market overview, forecast respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market size and growth for the whole market, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market segments, geographies, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market trends, respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3376&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Service Centers), By Therapeutic Devices (Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Others), By Diagnostic Devices (Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters), By Monitoring Devices (Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers 6) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Respiratory Diseases Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs, Cough And Cold Preparations), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disease-drugs-global-market-report

Respiratory Disposables Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Masks, Tubes, Inhalers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Disease Indications (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer, Other Chronic Respiratory Diseases), By Application (Adult, Pediatric & Neonatal), COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disposables-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/