Laryngoscope Market Demand Grows With Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth. Laryngeal cancer is head and neck cancer that occurs when abnormal (malignant) cells form in the larynx. Moreover, in 2020, in the United States, there were 12,370 new cases and 3,750 deaths from laryngeal cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer increased the demand for global laryngoscope market and thereby contributed to growth.

Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the market. According to the laryngoscope market research, growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy. The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care. Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety. Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons' access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.

The global laryngoscope market size is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2021 to $0.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global laryngoscope market is then expected to grow to $0.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major players covered in the global laryngoscope industry are Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon, Inc.), Richard Wolf GmbH, Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH, and Welch Allyn Inc.

TBRC’s global laryngoscope market report is segmented by type into indirect laryngoscope, direct laryngoscope, by product into video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, fiber-optic laryngoscopes, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, medical examination center.

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Indirect Laryngoscope, Direct Laryngoscope), By Product (Video Laryngoscopes, Standard Laryngoscopes, Fiber-optic Laryngoscopes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Examination Center) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a laryngoscope market overview, forecast laryngoscope market size and growth for the whole market, laryngoscope market segments, geographies, laryngoscope global market trends, laryngoscope market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

