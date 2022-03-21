Breast Biopsy Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate throughout the analysis period

Breast Biopsy Market Overview

Breast Biopsy Market Expected to Reach $1,420 Million, Globally, by 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Breast Biopsy Market by Product and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global breast biopsy market was valued at $977 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. Core needle biopsy (CNB) segment accounted for about half of the global market share in 2016.

The major factors that boost the market growth include rise in incidence of breast cancer, growth in awareness toward cancer screening programs, and increase in demand for minimal invasive breast biopsies. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancements of diagnostic and treatment technology for breast cancer have undergone a gradual transition from open surgery to minimal invasive biopsy procedures. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women, especially in the U.S., where it is the second leading cause of death propels the demand for breast biopsy procedures. Furthermore, requirement of robust measures for disease control, the thrust for newer technologies has led to the development of minimal invasive surgeries. This has made breast biopsy as preferred modality to diagnose breast cancer and identify complex tumors and make accurate diagnosis. However, lack of awareness toward the availability of novel breast biopsy techniques and risk of infection involved in the procedures are projected to hamper the market growth.

Breast Biopsy Market Key Segments

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Key Findings of the Breast Biopsy Market:

In 2016, core needle biopsy (CNB) led the overall breast biopsy market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The mammography guided stereotactic biopsy segment occupied the highest share among image guided technology in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

In 2016, North America generated highest revenue, region-wise, with over three-sevenths share of the global market.

The number of breast biopsy procedures is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The ultrasound guided biopsy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

Key players operating in the market include Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson), Intact Medical Corporation, and Galini SRL.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate throughout the analysis period, owing to the continuous growth in countries, such as Japan, India, China, and Australia. For instance, in Japanese women between the age group of 30-64, breast cancer is one of the leading cancer types over the past decade. In addition, as per Japanese Society of Breast Health, one in every 20 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Japan. This is a clear trend toward the increase in demand for breast biopsy procedures for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer at early stages. Furthermore, commandment by the government bodies for routine screening for breast cancer after the age of 40 for women has raised the demand for breast biopsy devices. Technological advancements for cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the breast biopsy market growth.

