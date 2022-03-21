How Are Log Management Market Players Diversifying Their Product Portfolio?

Log Management Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players in the global log management market are undergoing strategic agreements like partnerships, and collaborations to develop new products and expand the existing product offerings. For instance, in February 2020, US-based cybersecurity platform, Keeper Security, and US-based security intelligence company, LogRhythm, announced the joint agreement to integrate Keeper Security’s vast password event data into LogRhythm's security information and event management (SIEM) platform to create a holistic view of a threat environment, allowing enterprises to more closely monitor threats and take rapid action to mitigate them.

In February 2021, CrowdStrike, a USA-based cybersecurity technology company, announced the acquisition of Humio for $400 million. CrowdStrike will use Humio to provide developers, security analysts, and IT professionals with complete observability to explore threats and vulnerabilities and gain insight from computer-generated data in real-time, as well as to strengthen its ability to ingest and correlate data from any log, application, or feed for actionable insight and real-time protection. Humio is a USA-based time-series logging and aggregation platform that can be used on-premises or in the cloud to perform unrestricted, complete event analysis.

The global log management market size is expected to grow from $1.83 billion in 2021 to $2.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.48%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The log management market share is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.13%.

The growing reliance on information technology and the generation of a huge amount of log data are propelling the log management market growth. Digital technologies have emerged as a key factor of economic growth, national security, and international competitiveness. The improving internet accessibility and increasing digital footprints over the internet have contributed to massive growth in the volume of data generated. It is estimated that over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, requiring more data management services. Thus, the increasing volume of data is expected to increase storage and processing needs, thus boosting the demand of the log management market during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global log management industry are IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc, SolarWinds Corporation, Rapid7 Inc., McAfee LLC, Alert Logic Inc., Intel Corporation, LogRhythm Inc., Veriato Inc., Micro Focus, RSA, Blackstratus, Loggly Inc., Sematext Group, AT&T Cybersecurity, Logz.Io, Sumo Logic, Manage Engine, LogDNA, Logit.io, Paessler AG, Anodot, Loom Systems, Chaos Search, Coralogix, Datadog, Trend Micro Incorporated, Juniper Networks Inc., and Dell.

TBRC’s global log management market research report is segmented by component into solution, services, by deployment into cloud, on-premise, by enterprise size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, by industry vertical into healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, it and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, government and public utilities, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), others.

