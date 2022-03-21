Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Demand Grows With Increased Incidence Of Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for the global breast cancer diagnostics market. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting 2.1 million women every year, and causing the largest number of deaths from cancer in women. The goal of the early diagnosis is to improve the percentage of breast cancers diagnosed at an initial point so that more successful care will be used and the risk of death from breast cancer can be reduced. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 people died of breast cancer in 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive the growth of the breast cancer diagnostics market.

North America was the largest region in the breast cancer diagnostics market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the global breast cancer diagnostics market. The regions covered in the global breast cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global breast cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2021 to $4.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The global breast cancer diagnostic market is then expected to grow to $5.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Technological advancement is one of the key breast cancer diagnostics market trends. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model. In March 2019, Southwest Medical Center, a US-based company, launched 3D mammography services that provide patients with access to enhanced breast imaging services closer to home.

Major players covered in the global breast cancer diagnostics industry are Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc, Hologic Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, NanoString Technologies Inc, and C. R. Bard Inc.

TBRC’s global breast cancer diagnostics market research report is segmented by type into imaging, biopsy, genomic tests, blood tests, others, by technology into fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), immunohistochemical (IHC), others, by cancer type into BRCA breast cancer, ER and PR breast cancer, HER 2 breast cancer, EGFR mutation test breast cancer, others, by diagnostic type into ionizing breast imaging technologies, non-ionizing imaging technologies, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, cancer research centers, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests), By Technology (Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC)), By Cancer Type (BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer), By Diagnostic Type (Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a breast cancer diagnostics market overview, forecast breast cancer diagnostics market size and growth for the whole market, breast cancer diagnostics market segments, geographies, breast cancer diagnostics market trends, breast cancer diagnostics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

