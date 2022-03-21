Technical Insulation Market Focuses On Catering To The Fast Growing Consumer Base

Technical Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Technical Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches by companies are one of the technical insulation market trends gaining popularity. Companies are launching new, innovative technical insulation products to improve their product portfolio and cater to fast-growing markets. For instance, Demilec Inc, a provider of spray foam insulation and coatings, launched Heatlok® HFO Pro®, Heatlok® XT, Sealection® 500 and Agribalance® spray products for the Middle East market.

Rapid industrialization is significantly contributing to the growth of the global technical insulation market. Technical insulation is used in various industries to inhibit loss of heat and electricity. Major end-user industries of technical insulation include heating and plumbing systems, HVAC systems, refrigeration, industrial pipes, and electric utilities. Growth in these end-user industries is driving the technical insulation market.

The global technical insulation market size is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $6.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.44%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global technical insulation market share is expected to reach $8.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.35%.

Major players covered in the global technical insulation industry are Zotefoams Plc, Unifrax I LLC, Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International A/S, Recticel NV, Palziv Inc., Owens Corning, NMC SA, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, L'isolante K - Flex S.P.A., Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group Plc, Johns Manville, Aspen Aerogels Inc., and Armacell International S.A.

In 2021, Kingspan, an Ireland-based manufacturer of high-performance insulation materials, acquired Logstor for €253 million. This acquisition helps Kingspan to develop its technical insulation business. Logstor is a European technical insulation solution provider for energy and other associated applications.

TBRC’s global technical insulation market report is segmented by product into flexible foam, rigid foam, man-made mineral fiber, by application into heating and plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, industrial processes, by end-user into industrial and OEM, energy, transportation, commercial buildings.

Technical Insulation Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, Man-Made Mineral Fiber), By Application (Heating & Plumbing, HVAC, Refrigeration, Industrial Processes), By End User (Industrial & OEM, Energy, Transportation, Commercial Buildings) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a technical insulation market overview, forecast technical insulation market size and growth for the whole market, technical insulation market segments, geographies, technical insulation market trends, technical insulation market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

