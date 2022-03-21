Strategic Collaborations Are A Key Trend Among Steel Fiber Market Players

Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the global steel fiber market. Companies manufacturing steel fiber are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in 2020, N.V. Bekaert S.A, a Belgium-based provider of steel wire transformation and coatings, announced a significant collaboration investment in CCL, a UK-based company that is providing specialized engineered solutions for structures around the world. This collaboration is aimed to commercialize a new concrete reinforcing system for on-grade and elevated slab applications.

In January 2022, Nippon Steel Corporation, a Japan-based company that manufactures steel products such as steel plates, steel pipes, and structural steel, acquired G J Steel and G Steel, for $763 million. Through this acquisition, Nippon Steel Corporation intends to create value by combining expertise and resources in offering existing and new steel fiber products and solutions to the market. The G J Steel Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and selling hot-rolled steel sheets in coils.

The global steel fiber market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.29%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global steel fiber market is expected to reach $2.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.06%.

Growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the steel fiber market growth. The construction industry deals with the building of houses, bridges, and other buildings. Steel fiber is widely used in construction and civil engineering materials due to its superior properties such as high impact resistance, greater fatigue survival, long lifespan, and reduced maintenance costs. It is used in many applications such as parking lots, playgrounds, airport runways, taxiways, maintenance hangars, access roads, and workshops. According to the World Bank and McKinsey estimates, the global expenditure from the construction industry is expected to grow by 47% reaching $14 trillion by 2025. According to the steel fiber market forecast, rapid growth in the construction industry drives the market.

Major players covered in the global steel fiber industry are Arcelor Mittal, Bekaert, Fibrometals, Nippon Seisen, Zhejiang Boean Metal Products, Green Steel group, Spajic Doo, Hunan Susshine Steel Fiber, Yuthian Zhitai Steel fiber Mnufacturing, R.STAT, Ugitech S.A, Intra Micron Inc, Kosteel Co. Ltd, Junwei Metal Fiber, Maccaferri SpA, The Euclid Chemical Company, Henan Green Polymer Co. Ltd, Nycon, Jiangsu Daqi Metal Surface Treatment Co. Ltd, Fabpro Polymers, Cangzhou Daye Metal Fiber Co. Ltd., Onward Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ribbon Technology Corporation, Fibercon International Inc, and Onward Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

TBRC’s global steel fiber market analysis report is segmented by type into hooked, straight, deformed, crimped, by application into concrete reinforcement, composite reinforcement, refractories, by end-user into polymer, chemical, pharmaceutical, aircraft/maritime/machine, measuring and instrumentation devices, others.



Steel Fiber Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Hooked, Straight, Deformed, Crimped), By Application (Concrete Reinforcement, Composite Reinforcement, Refractories), By End User (Polymer, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Aircraft/Maritime/Machine, Measuring & Instrumentation Devices) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

