Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the tumor embolization devices market size is expected to grow from $1.29 billion in 2021 to $1.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. As per TBRC’s tumor embolization devices market research the market is expected to grow to $2.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the tumor embolization devices market during the forecast period.

The tumor embolization devices market consists of sales of tumor embolization devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture tumor embolization devices. Tumor embolization devices are minimally invasive devices used in the treatment of tumors. These devices are used either to shut down the supply of blood to the tumor or to deliver tumor-killing therapy directly to the tumor.

Global Tumor Embolization Devices Market Trends

Companies in the tumor embolization devices market are increasingly investing in technological advances to provide more efficient devices to consumers. The advances include the emergence of biocompatible, biodegradable, drug-eluting microspheres that provide effective embolization. Bioresorbable microspheres block the blood vessels causing tumors without long-term blockage of the healthy tissue blood vessels.

Global Tumor Embolization Devices Market Segments

The global tumor embolization device market is segmented:

By Type: Radioembolic Agents, Non-Radioactive Embolic Agents

By Application: Cancer Tumors, Noncancerous Tumors

By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers, Intensive Care Units, Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global tumor embolization market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tumor embolization devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tumor embolization devices market, tumor embolization devices global market share, tumor embolization devices global market segments and geographies, tumor embolization devices global market players, tumor embolization devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global tumor embolization devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Tumor Embolization Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Ltd, Merit Medical, Cook Meidical LLC, BTG Plc, Angiodynamics, and Siemens Healthineers.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

