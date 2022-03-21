External Defibrillators Market 2022 | Japan being the leader in the Asia-Pacific region

External Defibrillators Market to Reach $7,512 Million, Globally, by 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan is expected to lead market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, growing at a CAGR 8.9% from 2017-2023. External Defibrillators Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $4,345 million in 2016 and is expected to garner $7,512 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

The recommendation for the usage of automated external defibrillators at public places has rapidly increased the adoption rate in the developed economies. Moreover, the rationalizing use of wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCDs), accepted as temporary alternative or bridge to long-term ICD implantation is going to drive the market for external defibrillators.

Automated external defibrillator segment dominated the global market in 2016, in terms of value and volume both, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period. This is primarily because of the increase in installations at public places such as schools, work place, airports, sports arenas, government offices, and other public or private places, where large people with high risk of heart attack gather. The growth in demand for AEDs in the developed economies such as North America and Europe further boost the market growth.

Key Findings of External Defibrillators Market:

In 2016, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) led the overall external defibrillator market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The AEDs segment occupied the highest share in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8%, in terms of volume.

North America was the leading consumer of external defibrillators in 2016, both in terms of value and volume, followed by Europe.

Japan is expected to lead market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016, growing at a CAGR 8.9% from 2017-2023.

External Defibrillators Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)

By End User

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home

Key players operating in the market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Philips Healthcare, HeartSine Technologies LLC., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Defibtech, Llc, Physio-Control, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Schiller Ag.



