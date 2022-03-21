TAIWAN, March 21 - President Tsai welcomes Marshall Islands President Kabua to Taiwan

President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands David Kabua and his wife are scheduled to conduct a state visit to Taiwan from March 21 to 25 at the invitation of our government. On March 21, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that President Tsai Ing-wen warmly welcomes President Kabua to our country on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan. This will be President Kabua's first trip to Taiwan since taking office in 2020, and carries great significance for our efforts to deepen the ties between our two countries.

Spokesperson Chang stated that President Tsai will formally welcome President Kabua and his delegation with full military honors on the morning of March 22, before awarding him the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of our bilateral relationship. That same day, President Tsai will host a state luncheon at the Presidential Office for the visiting delegation, at which discussions will be held on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual concern.

Spokesperson Chang said that, when attending international events, President Kabua has on numerous occasions expressed support for Taiwan's international participation and has actively worked to promote Taiwan-Marshall Islands collaboration across the board. The spokesperson also noted that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands have maintained diplomatic ties for 24 years, developing deep cultural connections and cooperating closely in fields including agriculture, fisheries, public health, education, women's empowerment, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

Spokesperson Chang stated that the Marshallese delegation will also include Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra and his wife as well as Senator of the Nitijela (Parliament) Joe Bejang and his wife. The spokesperson then expressed hope that President Kabua's visit will further strengthen our countries' partnership and continued cooperation, advance the well-being of our peoples, and deepen our international engagement, showing the spirit of our two maritime nations with honor and dignity.