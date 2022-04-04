Sci-Fi Novel Tells Allegory for the Environment, Climate Change, Energy Sustainability
Bernadette Mercer's cautionary tale "Star of Aquilinia - A Parable For Earth" promotes environmental awarenessQUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her science fiction novel, author Bernadette Mercer tackles multiple issues facing the world today, from pollution to the environment to the need to switch to sustainable and green forms of energy. "Star of Aquilinia - A Parable For Earth" unfolds a long time ago in a far away planet where the inhabitants encounter the very same problems as modern Earth, and must solve it or else risk losing their world - showing readers the possible dangers that await humanity in the near future.
The tale is set in Aquilinia, described as a jewel in the universe warmed by a yellow sun during the day and lit by two beautiful moons at night. Human-like beings inhabit the world along with a bustling ecosystem, and the people there communicate telepathically and exist in harmony with their surroundings. They form a highly advanced society during a time period that, on Earth, coincides with the mythic days when Atlantis was said to exist. The story follows Remarla, who hails from an aristocratic family and is foretold to fulfill a prophecy, as the chosen one who will guide their world through its darkest days with her healing abilities and skill in educating others.
Those days are brought on by the New Science Society, who harness energy sources that harm their world. The process they unlock comes at the expense of damaging the planet, and Remarla must undo this before it takes an irreversible toll on their world. Aquilinia is on the brink of disaster. Readers will see if Remarla can reverse the tide, or if their paradise planet will be lost due to the desire to use destructive power sources.
Mercer was driven by the wish to remind people to take better care of the planet, Earth, which is a living entity and without whom humanity cannot survive. She hopes "Star of Aquilinia - A Parable For Earth" will inspire people to be more active in ecological causes. She hopes to inspire them to "think globally and act locally." As she says:
"Very few of us are going to be in a position to make massive changes to the Earth personally. We can, however, do small, practical things, which together will make a difference. Things like refusing to use single-use plastic items, which are often carelessly discarded, and which are washed out through the drains, to cause massive harm to our sea creatures. I also want readers to remember that, as a race, we do not use all the abilities of which our brains are capable. I believe it will become necessary for us to use these latent capabilities for our survival and that of Earth, our beautiful home."
About the Author
Bernadette Mercer is a retired nurse who lives in southeastern Queensland, Australia. She is now in remission from leukemia and the diagnosis was what persuaded her to follow her life-long dreams of travelling and being a writer. She has published several books and has travelled to a number of European countries and several in the Middle East. She has been interviewed by Kate Delaney for the radio show America Tonight and has been a speaker for several women's groups.
