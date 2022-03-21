Cell Culture Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development 2027

Cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.80 million by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell culture is a technique, which involves obtaining cells from animals or plants. These obtained cells are then subjected to artificial growth medium. Furthermore, the entire technique involves the use of tools, which are called as instruments. For instance, some of the instruments include bioreactors, cell culture vessels, and others. Moreover, bioreactors are used to carry out biological reaction, which is used to culture aerobic cells.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in this report include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and HiMedia Laboratories.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the consumables segment occupied 68.5% share of the global cell culture market in 2019

• By application, the cancer research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 61.8% share of the market in 2019.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic there is rise in demand of cell culture product. Rise in adoption of cell culture techniques for the development of vaccines and biopharmaceutical. In addition, increase in the cases of COVID-19 has raised the need of vaccines which resulted in many research and development leading to vaccines are in clinical trial.

Therefore, there is a requirement of cell line and different cell culture techniques used in COVID-19. Further, Researchers are trying to understand the disease at a molecular level to develop therapeutic interventions. However, Primary cells are excellent models for studying respiratory diseases. Primary Cell culture offers the opportunity to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level and to specifically target pathogenic processes using therapeutic compounds during COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, COVID-19 has expanded the demand of cell culture market in near future.

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end users, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product, the market is divided into instruments, and consumables. The instruments segment is further divided into bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage equipment, and cell culture supporting instruments. In addition, the consumables segment is divided into sera, media, reagents and bioreactor accessories.

By application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine and others. By end user, it is divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and academic institutes. By region, the cell culture market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

