Construction Lubricants Market Growing at 3.9% CAGR to Hit USD 18.32 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Construction Lubricants Market Size – USD 13.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – The booming infrastructure industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Construction Lubricants Market Research Report – Forecast to 2026,” published by Reports and Data, is a detailed account of the global Construction Lubricants market. The report sheds light on the core structure of the market and comments on the latest and upcoming market trends. Besides, the report thoroughly studies the key market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges & threats, revenue CAGR, changes in production & consumption rates, and latest product and technological innovations. The global Construction Lubricants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application range, end-use landscape, and geography. It further highlights the market’s highly competitive environment and provides insightful information on the leading market players. Key strategic initiatives undertaken by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, joint ventures, R&D activities, and government deals & contracts, have been mentioned in the report. Moreover, the authors of the report have discussed the current financial standing, business expansion plans, product portfolios, year-on-year revenue growth rate, and manufacturing capacities of the top companies in the market.

Global Construction Lubricants Market is estimated to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Construction equipment, such as dump trucks, bulldozers, and shovels, among others, are subjected to harsh conditions. Exposure to extreme heat, moisture, cold, dust, and dirt can lead to equipment failure. Lubrication of the equipment can help eliminate the downtime and reduce the operating costs, keeping the lubricant contaminant-free.

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for construction lubricants during the forecast period. Moreover, the worldwide demand for high-efficiency and quality lubricants will contribute to the growth of the market.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Lukoil, Petrochina Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Sinopec, Morris Lubricants, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Valvoline, Penrite Oil, ENI SPA, Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubricating Specialties Company, FUCHS, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., AFRILUBE, QALCO, and Leahy-Wolf, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the base oils, the mineral oil accounts for the largest market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The mineral base oil is developed directly from crude oil. It has outstanding properties that allow it to provide lubrication at high temperatures, as well as maintaining its stability over long periods. Mineral oil is a less expensive choice for the end-users, owing to its simpler production process.

Synthetic oil is forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. Synthetic oils have low-temperature pump-ability, are more robust, and have improved stability at high temperatures. Synthetic oils also minimize overall wear and tear of components by lubricating them more effectively during cold start-ups.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapid expenditure in construction and infrastructure, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

Market Insights:

Power is among the most critical component of infrastructure, crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. The existence and development of adequate infrastructure is essential for sustained growth of the Indian economy.

Sources of power generation range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, hydro and nuclear power to viable non-conventional sources such as wind, solar, and agricultural and domestic waste. Electricity demand has increased rapidly and is expected to rise further in the years to come. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity massive addition to the installed generating capacity is required, which is expected to foster power and energy market growth. In addition, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private sectors, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering to cater to growing electricity demand will further foster market size through 2026.

Based on Product Type:

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Others

Based on End-Use:

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavators

Crawler Excavators

Mini Excavators

Wheeled Excavators

Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Skid-Steer Loaders

Dozers

Motor Graders

Others

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

