Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market is Predicted to Attain USD 27.03 Billion by 2027: Reports and Data

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Size – USD 18.50 billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Trends – Increase in demand for sustainable, eco-friendly products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market is forecast to reach USD 27.03 Billion by 2027. Chemicals used for metal cleaning are used to wash off inorganic and extraneous materials from the metal’s surface. They are used to remove any oil, unwanted surfaces, grease, corrosion oxides, and other particulates that can damage the performance efficiency of the metals. Cleaning of metals prevents the corrosion of the product and removes fouling by organic materials such as microbes, algae, animal fats, and hydrocarbons, and inorganic materials such as hydroxides, sulfides, silicates, carbonates, and phosphates, among others.

The rise in the demand for metals and a surge in industrial cleaning and maintenance is driving the demand for the market.

Chemicals used for metal cleaning are used to clean heavy machines and equipment in automotive, manufacturing, transportation, and aerospace. Heavy machinery and equipment being used in the transportation and manufacturing sector requires consistent maintenance and sustain performance efficiency. Major growth in the demand among end-users for these chemicals is propelling the market in the Asia Pacific region. However, stringent regulations regarding the usage of non-toxic chemicals will hamper the growth of the market. The emergence of environmentally sustainable and bio-based chemicals is expected to create ample growth opportunities during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific dominated the market due to a growth in aerospace, manufacturing, metal & mining, automotive, industries. Developed countries such as Japan, China, and India are expected to propel the demand for metal cleaning chemicals in the coming years. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe will witness a slow demand during the forecast period.

The global materials & chemicals industry is expected to register a massive revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid industrialization worldwide, increasing use of raw materials and chemicals in the buildings & construction, food & beverage, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and textile industries, and rising demand for essential consumer goods including packaged food & beverage products, beauty, and personal care products, and home hygiene products. Increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, as well as high-performance organic agrochemicals, rise in government investments in the materials & chemicals sector, growing environmental awareness among people, and rising demand for eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are other key factors expected to boost industry revenue growth.

Key participants include Stepan Company, Houghton International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Oxiteno, Rochester Midland Corporation, Emerson Electric, and Eastman Chemical Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aqueous cleaning chemicals consist of detergents containing surfactants such as alkylphenol ethoxylates, linear alkylbenzene sulphonates, alcohol ethoxylates, and anticorrosives like ethanolamines. The cleaning efficiency of the product depends on physiochemical phenomena such as emulsification, sequestration, wetting, solubilization, dispersion, and saponification, and is enhanced by mechanical and thermal energy.

The steel industry held a larger market share of 4.9% in the year 2019. Cleaning the metallic surface is a general quandary, and to resolve the issue, metal cleaners are used. The high level of production of steel is fostering the demand for the market. World Steel Association, in 2018, declared Asia produced 1278.0 Mt of crude steel, which was an increase of 5.6% as compared to 2017.

Europe is forecasted to hold the second-largest share in the market. The region will witness stable growth on account of growing manufacturing, automotive, and rising demand from nations such as Italy, France, and Spain. Moreover, the presence of key market players is also encouraging market demand.

The manufacturing sector has been witnessing an increase in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia. The growth rate of manufacturing industries in China is expected to double in the coming years, according to the Chinese ministry of commerce. The Government of India released the same data, in which there is expected to be a 4% increase in the next two years in the manufacturing sector. This is expected to benefit the market for metal cleaning chemicals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market on the basis of Chemical Type, End-Use, Application, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aqueous

Solvent

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Appliances and Utensils

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

