Epilepsy Drug Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden and recurrent episodes of seizure. It is one of the most common neurological disorders worldwide, affecting people of all ages. Presently, around 50 million patients are living with epilepsy worldwide and about 2.4 million new cases are diagnosed annually. Moreover, majority of the epileptic cases are idiopathic, with no identifiable cause. At present, only symptomatic treatment through medication, surgery and implantable devices, is available, but there is no cure for epilepsy. This highlights the untapped market need for better therapeutics which would provide lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The companies profiled in this report include, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., UCB S.A., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global epilepsy drug market is provided

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market and estimations through 2021 to 2028, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis of the global epilepsy drug market on the basis of drug type helps in understanding the types of drugs that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

• Region-wise epilepsy drug market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across geographies

The global epilepsy drug market is segmented on the basis of drug type and geography. On the basis of drug type, the market is segmented into marketed drugs and pipeline drugs. The market, on the basis of marketed drugs is further segmented into first generation drugs (Phenytoin, Carbamazepine, Oxycarbazepine), second generation drugs (Levetiracetam, Lamotrigine, Topiramate) and third generation drugs (Lacosamide, Perampanel, Eslicarbazepine Acetate). Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Collaboration and new product approval are some of the key strategies adopted by leading industry players. In July 2014, Intellimedix entered into research collaboration with Pfizer and The Epilepsy Foundation, for preclinical testing of an experimental drug. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., in Nov 2013, got FDA marketing approval for epilepsy drug Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for treatment of partial seizures.

