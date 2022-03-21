Apheresis Equipment Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities 2022

Apheresis equipment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apheresis is a process in which the blood is temporarily drawn from a donor and separated into its components. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining blood is returned to the donor by transfusion. Apheresis is used to separate the required blood components, from the donors blood and is also used in the treatment of particular conditions like leukemia. Blood platelets are used in the treatment of various diseases and are extracted using the apheresis equipment. A rise in the demand for blood derivatives, increasing incidences of conditions like sickle cell anemia and leukemia along with the increasing use of apheresis to treat cancer, are the key factors, which would drive the growth of global apheresis equipment market during the analysis period. Presently, the market witnesses a larger adoption of disposable apheresis kits arising from the high incidence rates of hospital acquired infections. This would further drive the growth of global apheresis equipment market. A key factor that restrains the growth of this market is the lack of blood donors.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The companies profiled in this report are Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Asahi Kasei Medical, Fenwal, Kawasumi Laboratories, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Bct, Kaneka Corporation, Hemacare Corporation and Therakos.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis of the global apheresis equipment market by product type helps in understanding the types of equipment that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global apheresis equipment market is provided

• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

• The apheresis equipment market scenario is comprehensively analysed in accordance to the key regions

The global apheresis equipment market, is segmented on the basis of Process Type, Product type, Application, Technology and Geography. The process type considered in this report include Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis and Others (Photopheresis, LDL (low-density lipoprotein) apheresis). Based on product type, the market is classified into Disposables and Devices. Based on application, the market is classified into Blood Collection and Treatment. The treatment application is further classified into Neurology, Haematology, Renal diseases and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. One of the key strategies adopted by major market players is acquisition. For instance, Terumo Corporation acquired CaridianBCT in 2011.

