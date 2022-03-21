Automotive Plastic Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 67.51 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 11.1%.

Reports And Data

By the increase in number of automobile, by the growth of automobile sector are the factors for the growth of the Automotive plastic market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Plastic Market was valued at USD 29.22 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 67.51 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1 percent. Automotive plastic market is driven by the increase in usage of the automobile, such as personal cars, lightweight commercial vehicle, increase in global population. An average car consists of 5.8% to 10% of plastics in terms of overall vehicle weight, Plastic is light weight material, as compare to metal. Plastic offer enhanced properties, such as high impact strength, it can be easy mold, improved aesthetics, and it helps in reducing weight, as compared to conventional automotive components. Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle fleet in the world, with 322 million motor vehicle.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has an ultra-thin innovative design Chevrolet found that plastics technology helps in reducing seatback thickness by 2 inches and mass by 6-8 pounds. Parts located close to engines should withstand high temperature environment and parts are exposed to a variety of corrosive fluids such as different lubricants and oils used in car. Conventional materials such as steel and aluminum which are used under bonnet are gradually being replaced by high-performing plastics. The 2014 Chevrolet Corvette introduce new innovative door trim technology reliant on plastics thermoplastic polyolefin material specifically developed for this application, the result is a door-trim skin, foil that offers lower abrasion and less scratch & marks, resulting in reduced cost and weight.

Get PDF Brochure With Latest Innovations@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1685

Competitive Landscape:

The following are the key industry participants:

Magna International Inc., Covestro AG, Borealis AG, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A., Teijin Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Johnson Controls International PLC, Momentive Performance Materials

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow and reach USD 31.25 Billion because of increase in population in major economy such as China and India, and Increase in number of vehicle usage help in the growth of the Automotive plastic Market

China has the largest motor vehicle users in the world it accounts to 322 million motor vehicles registered at the end of September 2018, which indicate toward the necessity of road marking which can guide the traveler about rules and safety

The United States comes to the second position for the motor vehicles in the world after China. The European union member countries in 2009, had an estimated ownership rate of 473 passenger cars per 1000 people

Plastics used in Automotive accounted to about 5.8% to 10% of the weight of vehicle but it is about 50% of the volume. Lightweight seats, instrument panels, sound control fabrics, the headliner, dash and door panels are made with modern polymer combinations

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1685

Market Insights:

Rising global energy demand, increasing regulatory & environmental pressure and highly volatile oil & gas prices have put great "deal" to other alternative energy sources. There is increased awareness and commitments across firms regarding "Green" energy sources. The demand for green has been driven by environmental pollution caused by conventional energy sources. The energy industry is largely controlled by utilities sector and government in most of the emerging nations like BRIC nations .However, dynamics are drastically changing driven by new policy changes, relaxing the FDI norms in the sector, increased privatization, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering and and growing electricity demand.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-plastic-market

Types:

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

ABS

other

Polyamide

HDPE

Polycarbonate

PBT

Application:

Interior

Exterior

Electric component

Under Bonnet

Regional Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1685

Thank you for reading our report. To know further details about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us and we will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

Read More Related Reports:

Phosphoric Acid Market Size https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-phosphoric-acid-market

Phosgene Market Share https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-phosgene-market

Acrylonitrile Market Sale https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-acrylonitrile-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.