Aromatics Market Size is Anticipated to Grow USD 340.07 Billion with Flourish CAGR 5.6% By 2028

Reports And Data

Aromatics Market Size – USD 222.19 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – High demand from paints and coatings industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aromatics market is forecast to reach USD 340.07 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aromatics are those hydrocarbons that consists of hydrogen and carbon. They are formed from crude oil and in small quantities from coal. The most significant aromatics are toluene, benzene, and xylene. Aromatics are used in a wide range of consumer product as a starting material. They are durable, comfortable, lightweight, and safe in design.

The growth in various industries like automotive, textiles, and rise in building and construction activities are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The rising demand from the end-use industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global aromatics market. The rise in the demand for energy has amplified the oil & gas sector’s performance, which in turn is adding to the growth of the market due to its applications as a corrosion inhibitor in the oil & gas sector. Owing to the evolving industrialization in the developing countries, it is expected that the aromatic market will receive a push in the future.

The aromatic market is a money-spinning market. It is predicted to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period, which is due to the increasing applications of the market product in the paints and coatings industry, among others. Extractive distillation and the Udex process are both procedures involving fractional distillation in the presence of a solvent as a means of removing aromatic compounds. Aromatic solvents such as toluene are commonly used in paints, varnishes, adhesives, and as chemical intermediates.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2560

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Exxon Mobile Corporation, SABIC, Shell Chemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, Dow, BP PLC, Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited, LyondellBasell, HCS Group GmbH, and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

The global aromatics market is forecast to grow at a rate of 5.6% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 340.07 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Obtained from a petroleum source, aromatics are an organic compounds. It is a hydrocarbon which contains sigma bonds and delocalized electrons between carbon atoms.

Aromatics are an essential element in gasoline blending as they are a major source of highly valued octane. However, some of them are toxic to humans and also contribute to smog when released into the atmosphere. Due to this, refiners try to maximize the aromatics content of gasoline to a limit to address environmental concerns. Highly aromatic streams are used to make aromatics products such as toluene, benzene, and xylene. All of these aromatics are important feedstocks to petrochemicals.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2560

Further key findings from the report suggest

Styrene is a liquid hydrocarbon that is important mainly for its tendency to undergo polymerization. Styrene is produced from industrially produced or naturally extracted ethylbenzene, which is dehydrogenated in the presence of a catalyst to produce styrene. It is a key chemical ingredient in the production of polymers and synthetic rubbers.

An aromatic solvent comprises of an aromatic hydrocarbon such as toluene, xylene, or naptha. These solvents are used primarily as diluents and solvents in several industrial fields. They are commonly used in adhesives, paints, varnishes, and as chemical intermediates.

Aromatic solvents also finds its application as corrosion inhibitors in the oil and gas industry. These solvents are mostly generated through the distillation of crude petroleum stock in the oil refining industry.

The increased application of aromatics in paints and coatings are also propelling market growth. The paints and coatings end-users held the largest market share. Some of the common aromatic hydrocarbon solvents used in the industry are ethylbenzene, benzene, toluene, mixed xylenes (BTEX), and high flash aromatic naphtha.

The major demand for the market product is from Asia as most of the derivative units, such as phenol, styrene, gasoline, and PET, are lined up in that region. The automotive sectors and construction sector are emerging as a major driving sector for the region, which in turn is propelling market demand.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aromatics-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Benzene

Toluene

P-Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanate and Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate

Cumene/Phenol

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Solvent

Additive

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Paint and Coating

Chemicals

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2560

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Cellular Rubber Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellular-rubber-market

Window Tint Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/window-tint-market

Dibromomethane Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dibromomethane-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.