Pneumonia Testing Market | China is expected to grow highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period

Pneumonia Testing Market Expected to Reach $1,738 Million, Globally, by 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pneumonia Testing Market by Method, Technology, Type, End User, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the pneumonia testing market accounted for $932 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,738 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.. North America is the highest contributor in the pneumonia testing market in 2016; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global pneumonia testing market is segmented on the basis of market, by method, type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of method, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care (POC) testing. By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Depending on end user, it is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Pneumonia Testing Market:

POC testing is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Diagnostic laboratories segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

North America dominated global pneumonia testing market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.

China is expected to grow highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

ELISA was the largest contributor among the technologies segments.

The key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., bioMerieux, Becton, Dickenson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Meridian Biosciences, Quest Diagnostics, and Quidel.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Analyzers

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare

Others

By Method

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Point of Care (POC) Testing

By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Immunofluorescence

Western Blot

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Recent advancement in pneumonia testing systems such as the development of enhanced nucleic acid detection tests and advancement in POC tests is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the pneumonia testing market. Moreover, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis and rise in government expenditures on healthcare fuel the market growth. However, limited detection capability & accuracy of some of the pneumonia testing products and regulatory & economic hurdles hamper the market growth. Conversely, surge in adoption of molecular diagnostic testing and high untapped market potential in the developing economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

