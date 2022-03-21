Ulcerative Colitis Market 2022 | The injectable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Expected to Reach $4,785 Million by 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Ulcerative Colitis Market by Disease Type, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global ulcerative colitis market was valued at $4,785 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $7,455 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023. The mild ulcerative colitis disease type accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2016.

The prime factors factor that drive global ulcerative colitis market are increase in prevalence of ulcerative colitis globally and rise in R&D activities by key players towards new drug formulations for disease treatment. In addition, increase in patient assistance programs that has raised the demand for branded drugs further fuels the market growth. Untapped emerging economies that lack proper medical assistance are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The key players operating in the global ulcerative colitis market are Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Sanofi Aventis A/S, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Ajinomoto Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories. The other prominent players in the value chain include Avaxia Biologics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Findings of the Ulcerative Colitis Market:

The severe disease type segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

U.S. was the highest shareholder in the North American ulcerative colitis market in 2016, and is poised to retain its lead during the forecast period.

Biologics registered the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

India is expected to grow at a significant rate of 7.1%.

The small molecules segment accounted for half of the share in 2016, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

