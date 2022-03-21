Intravascular Temperature Management Market gained substantial share in recent years due to rise in surgical procedures

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Overview

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Expected to Reach $335,192 Thousand by 2025

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that drive the growth of the intravascular temperature management market include rise in number of surgical procedures performed across globe and surge in adoption of intravascular temperature management across the globe.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Product, Application, Indication, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $261,556 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach $335,192 thousand in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5045

Intravascular temperature management is a technique applied to reach and maintain proper temperature in a patients body in operation theaters, recovery rooms, and intensive care units. Intravascular temperature management is used to cool or warm the blood to maintain the body temperature, which facilitates health improvement and reduces the risk of surgical site infections. The technique is also used in patients with hyperthermia or hypothermia. The procedure involves a system that is used to infuse cold or hot saline in a patients body with the help of a closed network catheter.

Key findings of the Intravascular Temperature Management Market:

The consumables segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017.

The preoperative care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The non-sterile intravascular temperature management segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017.

Europe accounted for around one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

LAMEA is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to high purchasing power and easy availability of devices in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in affordability and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Key Market Segments

BY PRODUCT

System

Consumables

BY END USER

Surgical Centers

Emergency Care Units

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

BY APPLICATION

Preoperative Care

Operative Care

Post-operative Care

Acute/Critical Care

Key Market Players

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation. (ZOLL Medical Corporation.)

Belmont Instrument Corporation

Biegler GmbH

Geratherm Medical AG

Smiths Group Plc

Stryker Corporation

Stihler Electronic GmbH

The Surgical Company BV

VYAIRE ME

DICAL INC

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5045

Similar Reports:



Analytical Standards Market

Analytical laboratory services market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.