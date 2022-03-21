Intravascular Temperature Management Market gained substantial share in recent years due to rise in surgical procedures
Intravascular Temperature Management Market Expected to Reach $335,192 Thousand by 2025
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that drive the growth of the intravascular temperature management market include rise in number of surgical procedures performed across globe and surge in adoption of intravascular temperature management across the globe.
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Product, Application, Indication, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $261,556 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach $335,192 thousand in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025.
Intravascular temperature management is a technique applied to reach and maintain proper temperature in a patients body in operation theaters, recovery rooms, and intensive care units. Intravascular temperature management is used to cool or warm the blood to maintain the body temperature, which facilitates health improvement and reduces the risk of surgical site infections. The technique is also used in patients with hyperthermia or hypothermia. The procedure involves a system that is used to infuse cold or hot saline in a patients body with the help of a closed network catheter.
Key findings of the Intravascular Temperature Management Market:
The consumables segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017.
The preoperative care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.
The non-sterile intravascular temperature management segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017.
Europe accounted for around one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.
LAMEA is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.
North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global intravascular temperature management market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to high purchasing power and easy availability of devices in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in affordability and rise in healthcare expenditure.
Key Market Segments
BY PRODUCT
System
Consumables
BY END USER
Surgical Centers
Emergency Care Units
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
BY APPLICATION
Preoperative Care
Operative Care
Post-operative Care
Acute/Critical Care
Key Market Players
3M Company
Asahi Kasei Corporation. (ZOLL Medical Corporation.)
Belmont Instrument Corporation
Biegler GmbH
Geratherm Medical AG
Smiths Group Plc
Stryker Corporation
Stihler Electronic GmbH
The Surgical Company BV
VYAIRE ME
DICAL INC
