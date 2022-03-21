Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2026

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market Outlook

Global Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to the use of antihyperlipidemic drugs.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market by Drug Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market was valued at $9,456 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $16,865 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The rise in level of lipids in the blood is called as hyperlipidemia. The drugs that are used to treat the condition are called antihyperlipidemic drugs. Furthermore, there are major complications associated with this condition such as heart attack. Therefore, the condition requires early monitoring and treatment. Some of the antihyperlipidemic drugs available in the market include statins, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol, and others.

The antihyperlipidemic drugs market size is studied based on segments, drug class, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on drug class, the market is divided into statins, PCSK9 inhibitors, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, and combination. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

Statins

Bile Acid Sequestrants

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Fibric Acid Derivatives

PCSK9 Inhibitors

Combination

Others

Key Findings of the Study:

Statins occupied one-third share of the global antihyperlipidemic drugs market in 2018.

The PCSK9 inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The cholesterol absorption inhibitors segment accounted for more than one-fourth share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

Key Market Players

ABBVIE INC.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Mylan N.V

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI S.A

In 2018, North America accounted for the major share of antihyperlipidemic drugs market size, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of the antihyperlipidemic drugs. Moreover, surge in the sedentary lifestyle is another major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the obese population is another major factor that fuels the growth of the antihyperlipidemic drugs market. In addition, the presence of major key players such as Abbvie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc. and others is another major factor that fuels the growth of antihyperlipidemic drugs market in the region.

