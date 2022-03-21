South Jersey Voters Outraged by Lack of Common Sense in Congressional Representatives/Candidates
Voters upset over lack of common sense from both Van Drew and front runner Democrat, Alexander in district 2 congressional campaigns.ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 7th seems like a long time away for the primary election in South Jersey. However, we know time can sometimes feel like we are moving in rapid succession to a day that seems a great distance away. South Jersey voters are doing what they can not to think about this coming day. There has been a lot of common sense missing from both the representatives and candidates mainly in Congressional District 2, currently controlled by Jeff Van Drew.
Jeff Van Drew is no stranger to the political community, being known as the Democrat that switched parties to become a Republican, just to vote against the impeachment of Donald Trump. Van Drew’s years in Congress as a Republican have not gone too smoothly. Beginning with voting against the Equal Rights Amendment, a bill that was in support of equal rights for women that Van Drew had co-sponsored as a Democrat. Van Drew also voted against our Veterans when he recently opposed a bill that would have given the burn pit victims the benefits they needed for treatment. Other bills included in Van Drew’s resume consist of opposing the Equality Act as well as voting for 5 out of 7 gun bills, further restricting Americans from purchasing firearms, also a sharp blow to our 2nd Amendment Right.
Van Drew is not alone in this lack of common sense category. Tim Alexander, seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Van Drew in November, seems to have many flaws as well. Alexander, with deep ties to the Black Lives Matter movement, has won many democratic county lines, but continues to show voters his ‘bad’ side. Tweets from Alexander, show he is still in favor of “defunding the police” and “police reform,” while most democrats have changed their views on that cause. Alexander also has no problem tweeting out for the continuation of more BLM protests and will continue to support the BLM movement that has caused so much destruction. Voters have consistently strayed away from Alexander calling him an “Extreme Leftist” and believes his possible win in November would cause more harm than good in South Jersey communities.
Unlike Van Drew and Alexander, there are two candidates running for their party’s nomination that still seem to have their commonsense intact. Sean Pignatelli, seeking the Republican nomination, and Carolyn Rush, seeking the Democratic nomination, both have had their campaigns mostly go unnoticed. Pignatelli's campaign continues to support Veterans, 2nd Amendment Rights, and middle class workers which include farmers, teachers, and union workers. Pignatelli is also wanting to increase funding for Law Enforcement. Rush’s campaign strives for affordable health care for all, and tackling the issues on climate change.
While both of these candidates seem like the better choices for the congressional nominations, it does not help that both are up against opponents with higher political publicity. It is very possible that South Jersey’s district 2 primary election may be the more important of the two elections this year. Either way, we can say the primary races on June 7th will be one of the most watched and nail biting primary elections in district 2’s history.
