Xanthan Gum Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions | Industry Drivers, Restraints and Revenue Forecast By 2028

The Xanthan Gum Market is estimated at USD 406.5 Million in 2020; it is projected to reach USD 543.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.60%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Xanthan Gum Market is estimated at USD 406.5 Million in 2020; it is projected to reach USD 543.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. Xanthan gum is utilized as a food additive and food thickening agent. It is generated through fermentation of several sorts of sugars such as lactose, sucrose, and glucose or formed by combining powered polysaccharide into liquid medium to create gum.

The report includes an extensive study of industry, strategic initiatives adopted by major companies, growth prospects, market position, and shares held by key participants to provide readers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape. The report also studies strategic initiatives undertaken by major companies in the market, including product launches, product innovation, and technological development, to strengthen their position in the market. It also studies notable business events, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions.

However, the high cost of xanthan gum & availability of cheap substitutes and anti-dumping policies by the US on China’s xanthan gum market hinder the market growth during the forecast period. An increase in demand for oil & gas drilling and production of xanthan gum using inexpensive & abundantly available raw materials is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

Key Players:

CP Kelco,Fufeng Group Company Limited,Cargill Inc.,Archer Daniels Midland Company,The Aurora Chemical,Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG,Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.,MeiHua Holdings Group Co.Ltd, Deosen,DuPont-Danisco,The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical,Solvay S.A., FMC BioPolymer are some of the major players in xanthan gum market.

Further key findings from the xanthan gum market report suggest:

• The demand in the pharmaceutical division accounted for 9.5% in 2020. It is fundamentally used to retard drug release in tablets. In addition, the product is compatible with various thickeners and stabilizers, permitting its use in the drug manufacturing industry.

• In foods, this gum is used as a great thickening agent, which is most often discovered in salad dressings and sauces. It makes these commodities thick enough at rest in the bottle to keep the mixture fairly uniform, but the shear forces produced by shaking the mixture so it can be effortlessly poured.

• As the food, beverage, and personal care industries increasingly seek naturally derived, clean-label ingredients for their product formulations and in order to serve the Brazilian market in Latin America, CP Kelco, a universal leader of nature-based ingredient solutions has entered into a new distribution agreement with IMCD Brasil which will be effective from January 1, 2020.

• IMCD Brasil will be the strategic distributor in Brazil for CP Kelco’s pectin, gellan gum, carrageenan, xanthan gum, and diutan gum for use in a wide range of foods, beverages and consumer and industrial products.

• Savory sauces and dressings supplement almost all foods giving a "personal touch" to the product. Xanthan gum affords stability to the emulsions for up to one year owing to the obtained rheological characteristics, the dressings can be quickly pumped during the filling operation and consequently promotes the flow of the bottle during use.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Xanthan Gum market on the basis of application, function and region:

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Food & beverages

• Oil & gas

• Pharmaceuticals & personal care

• Others

Based on the function, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Thickeners

• Stabilizers

• Gelling agents

• Fat replacers

• Coating materials

• Others

Based on the form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Dry

• Liquid

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Key questions answered:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Xanthan Gum market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global Xanthan Gum market?

