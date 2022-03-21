Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar titled Commodities and Businesses amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Candid Chat with 3 ASX Players on March 24, 2022

Insights on the surge in commodities prices amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis from Kalkine's reputed clients QX Resources, Bounty Oil & Gas and Empire Resources.

(ASX:QXR, ERL, BUY)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar on Commodities and Businesses amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Candid Chat with 3 ASX Players on March 24, 2022The Russia-Ukraine war has sparked off fireworks in the commodity and minerals space. In today's globalized world, the repercussion of the war action may even have a prolonged effect on commodities and minerals space. In fact, the prices of almost all commodities, including crude oil, Lithium and Gold, have surged significantly amid supply disruptions and the possibility of a ban on Russian companies by the Western world.While the uncertain times persist, a dynamic and focused investor may look for opportunities into Crude oil and Gold producing and exploration companies to make the most of the commodity rally.Get insights on the surge in commodities prices amid the Russia-Ukraine Crisis from 3 ASX Players and Kalkine Media’s reputed clients QX Resources (ASX – QXR), Bounty Oil & Gas (ASX – BUY) and Empire Resources (ASX- ERL).QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is a Perth-based exploration company that has been progressing ahead on its lithium and gold projects across Australia. QX Resources owns significant interests in the highly prospective tenements in the Central Queensland Goldfields. The company also progresses lithium-focused projects in Western Australia. Additionally, the Company's also owns and advances on other projects including the Anthony Molybdenum project.Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX – BUY) is an independent Australian oil and gas explorer and producer with premium operating and exploration assets across the globally renowned basins such as the Carnarvon, Cooper, Surat and Sydney Basin. The company has oil production assets at Naccowlah in SW Queensland and two undeveloped proved oil and gas discoveries in Surat and onshore Carnarvon. Bounty came into existence in the year 1999 and later went public following its listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in February 2002. Furthermore, Bounty seeks to create value for its shareholders via additional high impact exploration projects.Empire Resources (ASX- ERL) Gold and copper-focused explorer and developer, Empire Resources owns highly prospective projects in Western Australia. Empire has marked significant advances through recent exploration work as well as expansion in project portfolio. ERL owns multiple highly prospective exploration projects and has demonstrated efficient and effective exploration. The company is well-funded position and boasts of a strong cash position. Empire aims to capture value from direct exploration across its project portfolio and identifying value accretive investment opportunities that align with the development objectives of the Company.About Kalkine MediaKalkine Media is an independent global media house and investor relations group based out of Sydney, Australia, with its wings spread across, New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep its readers abreast of the latest and trending news on the equity and commodity markets, the unravelling economy and other business developments.Contact- honey.bhargava@kalkinepr.com

Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar titled Commodities and Businesses amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Candid Chat with 3 ASX Players on March 24, 2022