Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is the wiring system of the aircraft which includes all the wiring harnesses such as wires, wiring devices.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is the wiring system of the aircraft which includes all the wiring harnesses such as wires, wiring devices, bundle clamps, and splices. EWIS is installed in any area of the aircraft and used for transmitting electrical energy, which also includes various types of signals & data between two or more intended termination points. EWIS evolved after the two major flight accidents occurred in 1996 and 1998, and the probable source of accident was spotted to be the fire in fuel tank caused by electric spark. At present, the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) has been made mandatory by several aviation regulation authorities such as joint aviation authorities (JAA) and federal aviation regulations (FAR).

Major Market Players:

Safran, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Latécoère, Transdigm Group Inc., Ducommun Incorporated, TE Connectivity., Amphenol Corporation., Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense - A Division of kSARIA, InterConnect Wiring, and Collins Aerospace

Regions covered:

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe, upgrading existing fleet of aircraft, and rise in demand of electric aircrafts are the factors which drive the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. However, existing aircraft backlogs, stringent regulatory norms, and high cost of manufacturing setup act as the restraining factors in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. On the contrary, technological advancements in overall reducing weight of EWIS will contribute further in the growth of the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

Rise in global air passenger traffic has been resulted in increase in aircraft orders across the globe. Further, growing tourism & decreasing aviation fuel prices have also contributed in the demand of new aircrafts. Such rise in orders of new aircrafts have forced the aircraft manufacturers to setup the new manufacturing line in order to meet the risen demand of aircrafts. Hence, increasing aircraft orders will require additional hardware such as EWIS; thereby, driving the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

Aviation Type:

o Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

o Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

o Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

o Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Component:

• Wires & Cables

• Connectors & Connector Accessories

• Electrical Grounding & Bonding Devices

• Electrical Splices

• Protection Materials

• Clamps

• Pressure Seals

• Others

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in electrical wiring interconnection system has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit government investments in state owned defense organizations. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

• Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 has also impacted negatively to the production of electrical wiring interconnection systems, as the supply chain of components such as several clamps, cables has been disturbed.

• There will be a significant rise in demand in electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market in the future as the travel restrictions start loosen up worldwide.

